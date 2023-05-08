Katherine Sasser announced her plan to resign from the Columbia School Board on Monday evening. She will formally file her resignation Tuesday, she said.
Sasser said her resignation stemmed from her family's decision to move from Missouri. She shared Monday — and in a February board meeting — that her family has been targeted by legislation attacking LGBTQ+ and transgender youth.
"As a family we have made the difficult but necessary decision that Missouri is no longer a safe state for us," Sasser said. Her voice quavered as she thanked the district administration, the board, teachers, friends and family.
She thanked the community for allowing her to serve, and she called for acceptance.
"Believe people when they say who they are and what they need," Sasser said.
The board did not announce next steps following Sasser's resignation, but Board President Suzette Waters said it will be open about the process ahead.
When there's a vacancy on the board, its remaining members interview and appoint someone to fill that spot, according to district policy. The person appointed will serve until the next School Board election. Sasser's vacancy will be further discussed during the board's May 18 morning meeting.
Waters thanked Sasser for her service through tears. "I'm sorry she's finding herself in the position that she needs to leave us," Waters said.
Sasser's resignation came two years into her first term on the board. Terms on the board are three years, unpaid.
This story will be updated with full coverage of Monday's meeting.