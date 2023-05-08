Katherine Sasser is sworn into the Columbia School Board

Katherine Sasser, left, raises her hand and takes an oath to become a member of the Columbia School Board. Sasser was the top vote-getter in the April 6, 2021 election, with 6,969 votes.

 Jacob Moscovitch/Missourian

Katherine Sasser announced her plan to resign from the Columbia School Board on Monday evening. She will formally file her resignation Tuesday, she said.

Sasser said her resignation stemmed from her family's decision to move from Missouri. She shared Monday — and in a February board meeting — that her family has been targeted by legislation attacking LGBTQ+ and transgender youth.

