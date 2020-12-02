Following mitigation strategies was the main theme Wednesday evening during the Columbia School Board’s virtual world cafe.
The district has held annual world cafes since 2005. Each has been designed to gather feedback from the community and encourage conversation. Around 300 people attended via Zoom, district Superintendent Peter Stiepleman said.
Stiepleman presented the most recent state, community and district data. He said that staffing shortages have been the greatest challenge facing the district.
Panelists during the first hour included pediatric infectious disease specialists, local government officials and a pediatrician. They stressed the importance of mitigation strategies, like wearing masks, social distancing, sanitizing and quarantining when exposed.
“If everybody did that, we wouldn’t need future health orders,” Mayor Brian Treece said.
“I know reasonable people who are unreasonable about these things,” Boone County Presiding Commissioner Daniel Atwill added. “We have to rely on our experts.”
Panelists also discussed vaccine availability, COVID-19 transmission rates and tracking immunity. They largely concluded that more data was needed to have clear answers about each of these topics.
Boone Hospital doctor Robin Blount said that hospitals are actually the last line of defense.
“We really need every citizen of Missouri to take this seriously and be the ones that keep people from getting to the hospital,” she said. “Get the word out that we can make a difference with mitigation.”
MU Health Care pediatrician Kristin Sohl said the conversation comes back to respecting others.
“We have to consider the continuum of data that is out there,” she said. “Keep on keepin’ on until this is behind us.”
Perspectives on learning during the pandemic Treece acknowledged that most people want their children to return to in-seat learning.
“They do better in that environment, but they also do better when their teachers are alive,” he said.
Nadia Gresham, a Rock Bridge High School tenth-grader, said that she and other students need to continue sanitizing, wearing masks and social distancing until the vaccine is available.
Teachers mentioned the difficulties of teaching virtually, having enough access to mental health care and recognizing that each child learns differently. Teachers and principals encouraged ongoing conversations among parents, students and educators about finding resources and solutions.
“We are building this plane while flying it,” Douglass High School Principal Eryca Neville said. “I am always amazed by the creativity of teachers and the brilliant education being offered.”
Amie VanMorlan, a district parent and local physician, emphasized that COVID-19 is here to stay.
“I want to challenge you to trust the science and the experts,” she said. “No matter what the community chooses, not everyone will be happy.”
During the virtual world cafe, teachers and principals also spoke about their preferred learning model. Most of those present supported the four-day hybrid model over the two-day model and said the two-day model made it too difficult to consistently engage with students.
Attendees had the option to participate in a linked Thought Exchange survey where they wrote down their concerns about the district’s learning model options: virtual, two-day or four-day. Stiepleman said he would bring these concerns to the district’s Dec. 14 board meeting.
District announced COVID-19 testing
There was a lack of questions and discussion surrounding testing at the virtual world cafe.
However, earlier on Wednesday the district announced that COVID-19 tests will be available to district students and staff starting Thursday. The nasal swab tests are for students and staff who have symptoms and have made an appointment through the district nurse triage phone line, according to a district email.
The phone line will be open on school days from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Testing will be at either Hickman or Rock Bridge high schools between 9:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. on school days.
This testing update follows the district’s late October announcement that it would be receiving more than 20,000 rapid test kits from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Missourian reporter Pili Swanson also contributed to this article.