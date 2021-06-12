Jiya Shetty, 14, returned to MU’s Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute building 2½ months after winning the regional spelling bee to compete in the preliminary round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition.
After correctly spelling two words and defining another, Jiya smiled broadly as the judge said, “That is correct, and congratulations; you will be moving on to the quarterfinals!”
An eighth grader at Smithton Middle School, Jiya made it through the Scripps National Spelling Bee preliminary round Saturday. She was one of 209 contestants who competed virtually for a spot in the quarterfinal round, which will be held Tuesday.
At 4:23 p.m., Brian Sietsema, the Scripps National Spelling Bee associate pronouncer, gave Jiya her first word: habiliments, defined as dress or clothing suited to or characteristic of a calling, occupation or occasion.
After correctly defining repudiate as the refusal to believe or approve of something, Jiya gasped in relief.
Anergia, a psychological term meaning a lack of energy, was the word that solidified Jiya’s place in the quarterfinal round.
”I am super happy because it made all the hard work worth it,” she said in an interview after advancing Saturday.
Jiya used the unabridged version of Merriam-Webster dictionary to help her prepare.
“I would flip through there and look for words I didn’t know,” she said.
Jiya won her first spelling bee when she was in fourth grade and placed in the top 10 regionally.
“I thought, ‘I have a knack for this,’” she said.
Jiya also said she has a passion for reading, so spelling came naturally for her.
Even though she has moved on to the next round, she has no plans to celebrate yet.
“I think I have to go back to studying now,” she said.
“It’s super close, so I am feeling a tiny bit underprepared, but I think I can make it work,” Jiya said.
She plans to study as many words and their roots as she can before she competes Tuesday.
On March 24, Jiya won the Columbia Missourian Regional Spelling Bee for the second time in a row and competed against her sister, Aanya Shetty.
The quarterfinal round will air Tuesday on ESPN 3.