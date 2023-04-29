Lange Middle School celebrates 25 years Saturday

Kash Hayes, 7, attempts to catch a ball with a scoop during the Celebrate Lange event on Saturday at John B. Lange Middle School in Columbia. John B. Lange helped build the city's first permanent Black school in the 1860s.
Breanna Burks drives her go-kart towards her trailer after the Celebrate Lange event on Saturday at John B. Lange Middle School in Columbia. It was the first Celebration Lange event since the 2017-2018 school year.
Once Lange Middle School staff, students and community members had finished preparing for the Celebrate Lange parade on Saturday, seventh grader Breanna Burks revved the engine of her small race car and led the procession around the front of the school to mark the beginning of the celebration.
This year’s event marks the school’s 25th anniversary and is the first Celebrate Lange event since the 2017-18 school year. Principal Dominique Falls said when he began working at Lange over a decade ago, these celebrations were an annual tradition, so he’s happy they’ve been able to bring them back.
“This was the annual tradition where we brought the kids, our staff and the community together to celebrate our school and all the things that we do here to really keep our kids engaged academically, mentally, physically, as well as emotionally,” Falls said. “This is always an end-of-the-year event to celebrate everything we accomplished from August up until May.”
The event began with the parade, followed by speeches from Falls and other Lange staff, as well as a performance by Lange’s Smiley Lane Players theater club. The students showcased scenes from their spring musical, School House Rock Live, which recently had its last performance.
This was the first Celebrate Lange event for Kurt Edwards, the school’s theater teacher, but he said that he still felt the event carried “lots of nostalgia.”
In addition to the Smiley Lane Players, attendees also watched performances from MU’s Freestyle Your Expression dance group and Lange’s cheerleading squad, which began working together this semester.
Freestyle Your Expression member Aysia Grey said the group started connecting with Lange and its cheerleading squad this year thanks to Skylar Slater, another FYE member.
“One of our dance members, she’s on an education track, and she’s a student teacher here at Lange Middle School, and she helps out and volunteers,” she said.
Grey added that this opened up opportunities for FYE to teach cheerleading clinics at Lange and help students with their dance routines.
“We’ve been building a relationship with them this past semester so that we can do stuff like this,” she said.
Looking ahead to future Celebrate Lange events, Falls said he wants to collaborate with more groups in the community, including the MU and Battle High School marching bands and the elementary schools that feed into Lange. Falls said the school plans to continue hosting annual events with larger celebrations every five years.
George Whit Frey is an Editor and Visual Journalist at The Columbia Missourian, pursuing a Photojournalism major and a minor in East Asian Studies at Mizzou. Initially falling in love with photography after a childhood trip to San Francisco, today, Frey is a working freelance visual journalist and artist who, over the years, has lived in Vermont, Oregon, Missouri, New York City, and Singapore. While Frey's lens is primarily drawn to bustling urban environments, the diversity of humanity is what he enjoys photographing the most.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.