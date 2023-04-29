 Skip to main content
Lange Middle School celebrates 25 years Saturday

Once Lange Middle School staff, students and community members had finished preparing for the Celebrate Lange parade on Saturday, seventh grader Breanna Burks revved the engine of her small race car and led the procession around the front of the school to mark the beginning of the celebration.

This year’s event marks the school’s 25th anniversary and is the first Celebrate Lange event since the 2017-18 school year. Principal Dominique Falls said when he began working at Lange over a decade ago, these celebrations were an annual tradition, so he’s happy they’ve been able to bring them back.

Kash Hayes, 7, attempts to catch a ball with a scoop during the Celebrate Lange event on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at John B. Lange Middle School in Columbia. John B. Lange helped build the first permanent black school in Columbia in the 1860s.

Celebration goers react to Breanna Burks driving her go-kart on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at John B. Lange Middle School in Columbia. Burks has been driving go-karts since August.

Emma Eisleben, 9, plays “Sorry!” with friends on Saturday, April 29, 2023 during the Celebrate Lange event on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at John B. Lange Middle School in Columbia. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the celebration.

Breanna Burks drives her go-kart towards her trailer after the Celebrate Lange event on Saturday at John B. Lange Middle School in Columbia. It was the first Celebration Lange event since the 2017-2018 school year.

  • Higher Education and Health reporter, spring 2023. Studying print journalism and political science. Reach me at ceilidhkern@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700!

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Photojournalist for the Columbia Missourian

  • George Whit Frey is an Editor and Visual Journalist at The Columbia Missourian, pursuing a Photojournalism major and a minor in East Asian Studies at Mizzou. Initially falling in love with photography after a childhood trip to San Francisco, today, Frey is a working freelance visual journalist and artist who, over the years, has lived in Vermont, Oregon, Missouri, New York City, and Singapore. While Frey's lens is primarily drawn to bustling urban environments, the diversity of humanity is what he enjoys photographing the most. 

