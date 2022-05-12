Legislators passed a bill Thursday that would change the way claims of child abuse are investigated in schools. Parents agree that it’s time.
A 1987 statute removed school districts from the jurisdiction of the Children’s Division — part of Missouri’s Department of Social Services — which is responsible for investigating child abuse.
But several parents told the Columbia Missourian that the system limits their ability for a fair, outside investigation. The law has been criticized often over the years, Capitol regulars say, but there has been little effort to change it —until recently.
Under current law, when a school employee is accused of child abuse, the Children’s Division must notify the school district, which is then allowed to do a preliminary inquiry. If the district finds the allegation was not made over spanking or other force considered “reasonable,” then the investigation is handed back to the Children’s Division.
If the district decides the allegations were made over spanking or “reasonable force,” they must conduct a co-investigation with law enforcement.
According to a House Committee summary report from ‘87, the statute was deemed necessary to protect school employees from being “harassed” by the Children’s Division, and because “discipline is necessary in a school environment.” At the time, it had support from some former superintendents and education lobbyists.
Several bills in the Missouri legislature this year had the potential to put school districts back into the Children’s Divsion’s jurisdiction. With two days left in the session, an omnibus Senate education bill that includes the measure was won final approval in the House. It now awaits Gov. Mike Parson’s signature to become law.
The amendment was influenced by another bill, HB 2095, which was passed out of a committee in late March but never made it to the House floor. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Hannah Kelly, R-Mountain Grove, said she’s heard of situations across the state where victims are getting delayed justice because of the current process.
“It’s not just about potential victims,” she said. “It is about fair processes for our education professionals.”
Heather Dolce, a spokesperson for the Children’s Division, said the change could help eliminate delays during investigations — as the current system requires reports to move back-and-forth. It will also help eliminate “uncertainties,” Dolce said, when the two entities disagree on a report.
For some advocates, changing the law is a natural progression from legislation passed last year that prohibited the use of seclusion and restraints for punishment in schools. That legislation goes into effect this summer, but without ensuring abuse is investigated by an outside entity, they worry it will be easy for school employees to continue using those tactics.
“I feel like without (the new change), the safer seclusion and restraint law doesn’t have some of the backup pieces that it needs,” said Lara Wakefield, a special education consultant and parent advocate.
Otto Fajen, legislative director for the Missouri chapter of National Educators of America, a teacher’s union, said there is broad agreement over the proposal. From his perspective, most seem to think it’s a good idea for Children’s Division to handle all abuse allegations, including those in schools.
“There’s greater confidence in the Children’s Division as an external entity,” Fajen said. “It’s really not something that school officials are trained to do.”
The ‘weight’ of protecting children
At a committee hearing for Kelly’s bill, dozens of mothers and children’s advocacy groups testified in support of the legislation, arguing that it would bring child abuse investigations in schools in line with the rest of the state, eliminate conflicts of interest and encourage teachers and staff to report abuse without fear of retaliation.
Among them was Chrystal Blauvelt, clutching a 37-pound, red suitcase containing all of the documents she had gathered investigating a string of incidents with her son, who she says was abused by staff members of Columbia Public Schools. She brought the case as a symbol, she said, to show lawmakers the “weight” of protecting her child from abuse.
Blauvelt’s son — whose name is being withheld for his privacy — has a range of diagnoses, including autism spectrum disorder, ADHD and generalized anxiety. Blauvelt said it’s not unusual for him to go into “fight or flight” mode, and sometimes need to be restrained. But there’s a proper way to do that to avoid harming the student.
On Sept. 13, 2021, Blauvelt’s son had gotten into some sort of altercation with staff at Center for Responsive Education (CORE), a CPS building dedicated to special needs children. The incident left the 11-year-old with a large, dark bruise on his shoulder blade. Blauvelt said it looked like the mark of a man’s fist.
She described months of back -and-forth with the school district and other entities. The family complained to Columbia Public Schools administration, alleging their son had been abused by staff. They also filed a hotline report with the Children’s Division, and later, filed a report with the Columbia Police Department.
She and Wakefield, her parent advocate, said they viewed security footage of the incident and a video shot from someone’s cell phone of the incident. Blauvelt said the cell phone video showed one staff member immobilizing her son, and at one point pinning him down with his foot. She said CPS alleged her son bit the man’s leg, which she disputes. The same man can be seen forcefully pushing the boy and pinning him to the ground, face down, with his fist, she said.
The Blauvelts say the restraints used were inappropriate and not in accordance with Safe Crisis Management protocol, the training used to de-escalate altercations and improve safety in schools.
“We can read him. We can tell when he’s scared,” Blauvelt said. “We know his motions. We know, when he’s curled up (in) a ball, he’s terrified. He’s screaming out. I don’t know how anybody can watch that and not cry. It’s hard to watch.”
Documents the family shared with the Columbia Missourian show the district and Children’s Division found “insufficient evidence” to prove a violation of school board policies in nearly all of Blauvelts’ claims, including against the staff member who allegedly punched their son. Columbia Public Schools declined to comment on the Blauvelts’ allegations. A spokesman for Columbia police said the police investigation is still open.
But reflecting on how the investigations unfolded, Blauvelt feels uneasy. She feels she can’t trust anyone.
Wakefield said the fact Blauvelt filed a report with Children’s Division sets her case apart. Many parents in the state report child abuse only to their school district, she said, and Children’s Division may never hear about it. At least now, Blauvelt has the chance to appeal her case to higher authorities. In such cases, appeals to the state aren’t possible.
“It’s not about (how) Children’s Division came in to investigate this case. It’s that the parent had to hotline it into Children’s Division, because the school did not,” Wakefield said.
For some parents, the investigations stop with the school district.
Amanda Madore described several incidents when she believes school staff acted inappropriately with her son, who has diagnoses of ADHD and autism.
Madore said Gabe, 11, is a straight-A student with a high IQ. Although schoolwork comes easily to him, social and emotional cues are much harder for him to grasp. He often experiences “meltdowns” where he avoids eye contact, puts his head down, and stops responding to his teachers. When this happens, Madore said, Gabe’s individual learning plan explicitly instructs teachers not to touch him.
“Essentially, he is no longer in the right state of mind,” Madore said. “If you touch him at that point, he’s going to lash out. He’s going to swing arms, legs, anything.”
In third grade, when Gabe was experiencing a meltdown, his teacher touched his shoulders. It was meant to be a way to get his attention, but instead, chaos ensued as he began to lash out, prompting two other teachers to enter the classroom. Madore said the teachers proceeded to “manhandle” Gabe out of the classroom and into the principal’s office, where he then hid under a chair until she arrived at the school.
Gabe was suspended for five days for “maliciously and violently” attacking his teacher, a decision which his mother says they were not allowed to challenge. The school allowed Madore and her husband to view video of the incident, which she said matched the staff’s story — but she maintains Gabe’s behavior was not out of malicious intent.
“This is a child with social, emotional, and behavioral disabilities,” Madore said. “He wasn’t … running around, screaming, being disobedient. His head is down on his desk. He’s not responding to anyone. And then they grabbed him.”
The final straw happened when Gabe was in fourth grade.
In an incident described by his parents, one morning in the school gym Gabe snuck up behind his friend, mussed his hair, and pushed at his friend’s backpack — which was on the ground — with the side of his foot.
What happened next was a whirlwind. A teacher on staff supervising the gym that morning who was unfamiliar with Gabe yelled at him to stop what he was doing, approached him and told him to go to the office. Gabe shut down.
Three other teachers approached Gabe and twisted him into a “pretzel,” Madore said. They crossed his legs and pulled them up to his chest, pulled his arms over his head and carried him out of the gym in front of approximately 300 other students.
Gabe and his friend later told both of their parents that the interaction was playful and they didn’t understand why the teachers had been angry. But when Madore arrived at the school that morning to speak to administrators and the initial teacher involved, they insisted that Gabe had randomly and violently attacked another student.
“I didn’t do it,” were the only words Gabe could muster in the office that day.
The school gave Gabe a five-day out of school suspension and reported him to a juvenile officer with the Rolla Police Department. When she tried to appeal the school’s decision to suspend Gabe, she said administration refused to speak with her.
Rolla Public Schools could not comment on the specific instance. “Please know we work closely with parents, students, law enforcement, and the Division of Child Services (when necessary) to determine the best possible outcome for the student in each situation,” they said.
Madore spoke to a lawyer, who said it would be possible to fight the school for the way they had handled Gabe’s incident. But it was an expensive option, and soon afterward, COVID-19 hit. Madore said it seemed an appropriate opportunity to pull Gabe and his younger sister out of the school district and to homeschool them.
Madore and her husband quit their full-time jobs and started their own business so they could dedicate more time to their childrens’ homeschooling. Gabe is thriving in his new environment, according to Madore, and is learning to work with a service dog named Henry.
But Madore says the family, and Gabe, should have been given the right to a fair investigation of how the school handled his incident.
“We should be allowed to have external investigations,” she said.
Parents like Blauvelt and the dozens of others who testified at the February hearing got the vote they were waiting for Thursday. They are counting on Parson to sign the bill, so that the current system will end.
“We struggle to believe that it remains unbiased,” Blauvelt said. “I think it’s really unethical that anyone would believe a school district is capable of investigating themselves.”
It’s been eight months since Blauvelt’s son was in a school building. They say he is still too traumatized to return.
“He’s not been able to go back there,” Blauvelt said, tears welling in her eyes. “He’s had night terrors for months. He screams and cries in his sleep.”
Wakefield, the Blauvelts’ parent advocate, said this is a frequent dilemma she sees parents face — to send their child back to a school building where they were traumatized, or risk breaking attendance laws by keeping their child out of school. Wakefield has worked with parents in nearly 30 school districts across the state.
“A parent is forced to make that very difficult decision,” Wakefield said. “Do I send my child back to a school where there is a known abuser … or keep my child home?”
Emails shared with the Columbia Missourian show the family is still in frequent contact with district officials. Blauvelt said she is trying to find a path forward for her son to go back to school in person, but wants CPS to first address her concerns.
“It’s really hard,” Blauvelt said. “Because they don’t think they’re doing anything wrong.”