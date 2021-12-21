When Claire Majerus announced the lesson that day would be an instrument scavenger hunt, her class of kindergarteners erupted in cheers.
“Let’s go find maracas!” one boy shouted.
Majerus tries to create joyful musical experiences as she teaches music at Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School. She believes learning music at a young age gives students the potential to grow into well-rounded adults.
“I think making and creating music creates more compassionate, empathetic and respectful individuals,” she said.
Majerus incorporates the Kodály method into her teaching. Developed in Hungary, it has many facets, including an emphasis on collaborative, interactive, hands-on learning.
“We play a lot of games and do a lot of quick activities that bring joy and laughter, as well as challenge the students,’’ she said. “I believe that all of those things are required to create a good musician and keep the students engaged.”
On the day of the scavenger hunt, Majerus handed out sheets of paper with pictures of musical instruments on them. The kindergarteners raced around the room searching for rhythm sticks, claves, tambourines, jingle bells and others.
“I found it!” and “Nope, not here!” burst from the students as they hunted in small groups for their assigned instrument.
As the search went on, the volume grew. When it became too much, Majerus asked, in a clear, almost sing-song way, “Oh, cla-aass?”
The students knew what they were supposed to do. “Oh, ye-eess!” they responded, silencing their instruments and turning their attention to her as she handed out new assignments.
The scavenger hunt recommenced. “Ooh, egg shaker,” one student said. “I know where an egg shaker is.”
As the students found their instruments, they placed them on an assigned square on the floor.
After all the instruments were found, Majerus posted pictures of each on a smartboard and went through them with the students.
“I want to check and see what we remember,” she said. “What are these called?”
“Rhythm sticks!” came the response. When they had reviewed all of the instruments, they played them — a shake of the maracas, a click of the claves, a jingle of the bells — and put them away.
Majerus has played the saxophone and piano for over 15 years and is classically trained in voice. She realized as a girl that she wanted to teach music.
“My favorite part is playing and making music and having this joy in the classroom,” she said. “I think being able to teach a new skill to a child is a way to open up their world.”