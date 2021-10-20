Columbia students will potentially receive a new outlet to grow their love for reading.
"It's out there, it's tangible, and we look forward to putting that together," Chief Operations Officer Randall Gooch told the Columbia School Board on Thursday.
The creation of a literary bus for district students is early in the works, Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Education De'Vion Moore and Gooch told the board.
Logistics for the bus haven't been determined, but spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said it may resemble the district's STEAM bus — Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math — from a few years ago. The bus drove to schools in the district, and students could board and engage in hands-on scientific learning.
Baumstark said the new bus will focus solely on literacy learning.
Student Transportation of America, the district's bus service provider, agreed to donate a full-sized bus to the district with an ADA-accessible lift for students with disabilities. Gooch said the district expects to receive the bus sometime in November.
Otherwise, the project remains in a preliminary phase.
The district is performing data-driven research to find ways to keep different age groups engaged, Moore said.