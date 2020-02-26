All Columbia City Council and Columbia School Board candidates have been invited to next Wednesday's forum on energy and climate concerns.
The 7 p.m. forum, co-sponsored by local environmental groups, will be held in the Commission Chambers of the Boone County Government Center. Refreshments will be available starting at 6:30 p.m.
The three candidates contesting the Columbia First Ward seat — Mark Anderson, Pat Fowler and Greg Pierson — have said they will attend. School Board candidates Christopher Horn, David Seamon and Helen Wade have said they will be at the forum. The fourth contender for the board, Jonathan Sessions, has yet to respond to event organizers about his plans.
All candidates have been given questions that will be asked at this event.
According to a news release, one question for the School Board candidates is, "Children are our future, and as such should be properly educated about the planet, the impact of human activity on the climate and the challenges humanity will face due to climate change. Would you support a curriculum, at all age levels, which would educate students on climate, sustainability and consumption issues?"
A question for the City Council candidates is, "Now that the City Council has taken the bold step of laying out a Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, what do you see as what needs to be done next (during your term at the very least) to make this plan a reality?"
"We want all the candidates to know more about energy, climate and environmental concerns," said organizer Carolyn Amparan, chair of the local Sierra Club.
Amparan said she hopes those who are elected April 7 will be well-versed on the challenges and different opportunities Columbia faces and be able to take the steps to help the city move toward a "cleaner, greener, more prosperous future."
Groups sponsoring the forum include Citizens’ Climate Lobby of Columbia, Climate Leaders at Mizzou, Climate Reality Project, Columbia-Boone County League of Women Voters, Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, Osage Group Sierra Club and Renew Missouri.