The public is invited to attend the first of a two-part seminar on critical race theory and Columbia Public Schools, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Rock Bridge Christian Church, 301 W. Green Meadows Road.
The seminar will be hosted by Rock Bridge Christian Church; Race Matters, Friends; and the Jefferson City Racial Equity Group, according to a news release. Panelists invited to participate include MU law professor David Mitchell, Indianapolis Star opinion and public engagement editor Ruby Bailey and Missouri Equity Education Partnership founder Heather Fleming.
Community members can attend in person or virtually. Race Matters, Friends will livestream the event on its Facebook page and via Zoom. To receive a Zoom link, go to: https://bit.ly/3DqYjTH.
Critical race theory is an academic theory that says, in essence, race is a social construct and racism is embedded in legal systems and policies and not solely the product of individual bias or prejudice.
During the public comment session of the Nov. 8 Columbia School Board meeting, parents and state Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, criticized the district for teaching curriculum they said includes elements of critical race theory.
Earlier, however, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the district does not teach or plan to teach it.