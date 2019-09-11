Twenty students from Columbia were announced Wednesday as semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship Program.

That's two more National Merit semifinalists for the county than last year, according to previous Missourian reporting

Ashland’s Southern Boone County High School had one semifinalist as well, bringing the total for Boone County to 21 semifinalists.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation is a not-for-profit organization established in 1955 to give scholarships for “students who show exceptional academic ability,” the organization's press release said.

About 16,000 semifinalists were chosen nationally based on Preliminary SAT scores. To become National Merit finalists, the semifinalists must apply, post a high score on the SAT or ACT, write an essay and be endorsed by a school official. Scholarship winners will be announced next spring and summer.

Here are area finalists:

Muriel Williams Battle High School

  • Caleb J. Foster

Christian Fellowship School

  • Matthew M. DeSantis

Columbia Independent School

  • Payton A.  Bach
  • Erin G. East

David H. Hickman High School

  • Fletcher S.  Orr
  • Isabel C. Trindade
  • Tomas A. Wexler
  • HyunJun Yoo

Rock Bridge High School

  • William H Cover
  • Memphis M. Cutchlow
  • Grace A. Dyer
  • Jacob  Coberly Galen
  • James C.  Glaser
  • Mary K. Grossmann
  • Chengrui Hou
  • Amanda Y. Kurukulasuriya
  • Karina K. Liu
  • Audrey K. Mueller
  • Crystal H.  Odor
  • Inessa E. Verbitsky

Southern Boone County High School

  • Benjamin K. McKane
