Claire Majerus, a music teacher at Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School, used her students’ Pokémon cards as inspiration for a recent activity on animal adaptations.
“I’ve seen a lot of Pokémon cards in students’ backpacks, and I really enjoy talking about Pokémon with them, so I knew this would be something they would enjoy,” Majerus said.
The activity for second and third graders was part of the school’s annual Fall Festival where students went from station to station engaging in educational activities.
Students brought in their iPads and watched a video on animal adaptations — special skills that help animals survive in the wild — then discussed how different animals or inanimate objects could be combined to create the kids’ own Pokémon.
“We brainstormed what kind of crazy superpowers the Pokémon might have and what kind of environment they might live in,” Majerus said.
Some skills the students gave their Pokémon were “super blast,” “water tornado,” “fire sting,” “rainbow water blast” and “roar of fire.”
Pokémon, a Japanese franchise that started in the late 1990s, consists of creatures of all shapes and sizes that come to life in video games, television shows and trading cards, according to the company’s website.
After brainstorming possibilities, students drew their creatures on their iPads, and the designs were submitted to Aslin Print Shop in the district administration building.
The overarching theme for the festival was “What Dreams are Made of,” and making Pokémon cards was the perfect way for students to have fun and be entertained while secretly learning at the same time, Majerus said.