The Kiwanis Club of Columbia named Kirsten Lacey and Lottie Bushman from Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School teachers of the month for December. Both received a gift certificate and a certificate honoring them.
Lacey is a second grade teacher who has taught for six years. She is a lifelong learner and is known for building strong relationships with her students while maintaining high academic expectations, according to Locust Street principal Julie Coggins.
Bushman is an explorer whose passion for learning is infectious, Coggins said. She teaches first grade and has been a teacher for 18 years.
The Kiwanis Club of Columbia has been serving since 1922, according to its website.
"We honor two teachers from the Columbia Public Schools each month by inviting them to a lunch meeting, listening to their accomplishments and giving them a gift for class supplies," according to the Kiwanis Club website.