Columbia Independent School's Lower School has converted to fully online learning for two weeks after someone at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

The plan is for students in junior kindergarten through fifth grade to return to in-person learning Sept. 14.

The rest of CIS is still going “full force,” head of school Jeff Walkington said.

“Teachers do tremendously online,” Walkington said. “They have been able to do this since the spring.”

The rest of the school will continue to operate under its Level 2 COVID-19 plan, which pairs required social distancing and other safety precautions with regular attendance. Level 3 is a hybrid/in-person and online plan, and Level 4 is fully remote.

Overall, CIS has had "very few COVID-19 cases,"  Walkington said.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I am a graduate Education Reporter, Fall 2020. I am studying Magazine Writing. Please reach me at pskpg@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Elizabeth Brixey is a city editor at the Columbia Missourian. She oversees coverage of education. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.