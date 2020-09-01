Columbia Independent School's Lower School has converted to fully online learning for two weeks after someone at the school tested positive for COVID-19.
The plan is for students in junior kindergarten through fifth grade to return to in-person learning Sept. 14.
The rest of CIS is still going “full force,” head of school Jeff Walkington said.
“Teachers do tremendously online,” Walkington said. “They have been able to do this since the spring.”
The rest of the school will continue to operate under its Level 2 COVID-19 plan, which pairs required social distancing and other safety precautions with regular attendance. Level 3 is a hybrid/in-person and online plan, and Level 4 is fully remote.
Overall, CIS has had "very few COVID-19 cases," Walkington said.