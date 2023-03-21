John Lyman Portrait

“We gotta meet at the table,” Columbia School Board candidate John Lyman says. “If you want to talk on the phone, we can do that. If you want to meet for coffee, if you want to meet at the library, if you want to meet wherever, let’s get together. Let’s talk about it.”

 Lin Choi/Missourian

Columbia is the only home John Lyman has ever known.

Although he was born in Washington state, Lyman has spent most of his life in Columbia — it's part of who he is. From being a Boy Scout to his college days as Truman the Tiger at MU, Lyman’s love for his hometown has grown stronger and stronger the more he’s come to know it.

