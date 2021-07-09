Columbia's summer school students 11 years and younger will now be required to wear masks indoors and on school buses beginning Monday.
Masks are also strongly encouraged for those 12 and older inside school buildings, according to a letter sent to parents Friday from Columbia Public Schools. Students will not need to wear a mask outdoors.
The change in protocol comes as the number of cases among summer school students has increased, according to CPS spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark, who sent the notice to parents.
"The district consulted with health experts and medical professionals in our community, including the Columbia/Boone County Health Department," the letter read. "Taking action now supports a healthy and safe school experience for our scholars."
These district protocol changes are consistent with the new CDC recommendations released Friday that fully vaccinated teachers and students do not need to wear masks inside school buildings.
The district had lifted the mask requirement on June 4, after the CDC announced in May that fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks or socially distance.
As of Friday afternoon, the district tracker listed 20 active student COVID-19 cases and 357 students in quarantine. This is a 36% increase from the number of district students in quarantine on June 30.
There were roughly 8,900 students enrolled on the first day of summer school, June 14, the Missourian has reported.
Fourteen of the district’s elementary schools have students out because of COVID-19. Of the 357 students in quarantine, 326 of them are elementary school students, according to the tracker. There were five active staff cases and five staff members in quarantine Friday.
The district’s 14-day rate per 10,000 people was 32.5 on Thursday. There were 51 new district cases reported Thursday on the tracker.