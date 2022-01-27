Mask use, teacher support and communication were key topics discussed by Columbia School Board candidates Thursday.
The Columbia Board of Realtors hosted the first candidate forum leading up to the April 5 election and began with questions for School Board candidates. Mayoral and Columbia City Council candidates answered questions later that evening. David Lile, host of radio show Columbia Morning on KFRU, moderated.
School board candidates Adam Burks, Andrea Lisenby and Suzette Waters were all present. Incumbent candidate Blake Willoughby did not attend due to “a prior work conflict” and recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Two seats on the board — Willoughby’s and Della Streaty-Wilhoit’s — are open. Terms on the seven-member board are three years, unpaid.
Masks, COVID-19 response
Near the beginning of the discussion, Lile asked how decisions regarding mask mandates were made in the district and how the candidates would approach the district’s COVID-19 response.
Waters said there needs to be a specific threshold in place for when buildings should close for pandemic-related reasons.
“I think we tried out not masking at school and that didn’t go very well, and I think if we need to wear masks for a little while longer to stay in seat, that doesn’t bother me,” Waters said.
Meanwhile, Burks said masks aren’t the only solution to mitigating risk. In his experience as a safety manager at MidwayUSA, the company was able to prevent the spread by implementing employee screenings and encouraging sick employees to stay home — without requiring masks.
Lisenby said masks have increased the gap between students excelling and students struggling in the classroom.
Columbia Public Schools’ mask policy has been a heavily debated topic this school year. It prompted a lawsuit from State Attorney General Eric Schmitt in August, but the lawsuit was dropped after the board ended the mandate, a move that took effect Jan. 4. The mandate is now temporarily reinstated until Feb. 4, due to spikes in COVID-19 amid the omicron variant. The reinstatement resulted in Schmitt filing a second lawsuit against the district last week.
Supporting teachers
Throughout the forum, candidates highlighted the need to increase teacher support.
Burks said board members should listen to teachers about their needs, provide the necessary resources and increase recruitment and retention.
Lisenby said she applied to be a substitute teacher amid the current shortage, but the process was complicated and confusing.
Meanwhile, Waters discussed her experience as a volunteer at Hickman High School and ways she has shown her appreciation for teachers.
Lile asked all the candidates to grade the board on teacher support. Burks and Lisenby gave it a C; Waters said a B minus.
“If we’re not supporting our kids, we are having a failing education system,” Burks said.
Communicating with parents
At past board meetings, parents have expressed frustration regarding a lack of communication from board members.
Lisenby said she wants to host a group gathering where community members can discuss the agenda before board meetings.
“When they’re discussing things at a board meeting, share your reasoning behind why you’re voting yes or no,” Lisenby said.
Waters suggested holding community office hours and communicating through the Parent Teacher Associations.
Burks said fixing parent communication was about fixing communication methods “upstream” and meeting with parents face-to-face. He also discussed greater transparency about board votes.
Also Thursday, all three candidates expressed support for reintroducing school resource officers, as well as a desire to work with surrounding school districts amid the school bus driver shortage.