Columbia Public Schools jumped in this week to help keep students stuck in quarantine well-fed.

The launch of the school district’s program, Grab-and-Go, went well, according to CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark.

It was the first day trying out the program, though, Baumstark said, and CPS will be sending updates to parents as it fine-tunes the program and revises delivery routes.

Grab-and-Go is a program designed to get free meals to students who rely on food from school. CPS is working with the Student Transportation of America bus service to deliver food to students in low-income neighborhoods.

Monday, buses delivered sacks containing cereal, chips with cheese or salsa, fruit and milk and offered optional extra milk or broccoli. The buses ran from around 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m on eight different routes, with stops in each school district.

CPS will be delivering daily to help support students’ nutrition until schools reopen.

  • Public Health and Safety reporter, spring 2020 Studying investigative journalism Reach me at gczd42@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

