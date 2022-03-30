Meant to make schools more welcoming, kindness clubs are on the rise across CPS

When a few of Sarah Greenlee’s middle school students pushed another student up against a locker, she knew a conversation about kindness was needed. At the time, Greenlee had stopped wearing her wig to school after her hair began growing back during cancer treatment.
“They had overheard a student making fun of my hair, and they didn’t have very nice things to say to him and shoved him up against a locker,” Greenlee said.
She talked with her students that day about reacting to certain situations and being kind even when they don’t want to be.
“They thought they were defending me and being my champions,” she said. “And we had to have a talk about how although their intentions were good, what they did was not kind.”
That was when Greenlee, the special education department chair at Gentry, realized kindness needed to be talked about in an open, intentional way with students. She decided the best environment to talk about kindness and inclusion would be in an after-school club. She applied for a $100 grant through Gentry’s Parent Teacher Student Association and started the club in 2017.
Since establishing the first kindness club, Greenlee has pioneered the program and helped other middle schools start their own. Along with Gentry, John Warner, Oakland and Jefferson middle schools have kindness clubs, and a fifth club is in the works at West.
After giving a presentation on kindness clubs to the Columbia School Board on Feb. 14, Greenlee has met with district administrators at all levels to help start clubs at their schools. The clubs were established to fill a need within the school environment, and future clubs are being created as a way to be proactive about teaching kindness and inclusion to students.
“Kids want you to get real with them,” Greenlee said.
She said that when Gentry’s club meets, group discussions often center on how it doesn’t hurt to be kind and how kindness can start from something as small as opening a door for someone.
One aspect of the program important to Greenlee is the inclusion of special education and general education students together — she believes that’s when a club or group is truly a school program. Having a welcoming space for everyone helps eliminate the divide that can happen between students, “because we’re together and realize we’re all just who we are, and that’s OK,” she said.
Josh Johnson, Gentry’s principal, has seen the long-term impact of the program. He left in 2016, a year before the club was established, and returned to lead the school in 2020. In that time, he said, there has been a cultural shift in the building.
“One of the things that just really surprises me are the students I see partaking in the activities,” Johnson said. “It’s all of our students.” Teachers have also embraced the kindness club message, he said.
At John Warner
Lindley Popplewell, club sponsor and outreach counselor, said John Warner’s kindness club was created so the school had a club that welcomed all students and promoted kindness within the school community.
“I think promoting kindness and teaching kids ways to be kind to themselves, to others and to the community is really, really important,” Popplewell said. She said she wants to encourage kindness through social media and technology because she’s seen how it negatively impacts the students.
The club started last year, and about 10 students regularly attend now. In early March, it ran a snack drive to fill the school’s pantry and provide food for students with food insecurity. Students also put positive affirmation bookmarks in random books in the school library and helped clean up the school when there was a shortage of custodians.
Popplewell hopes to grow a garden where club members can plant flowers on school grounds, and she wants the club’s membership to grow next year.
At Oakland
RISE teacher Lynn Mahaffey, art teacher Melissa McConnell and student Sarah Provencher agree that the second hour at Oakland is the best hour of the day.
Every morning, McConnell’s art classroom is filled with a mix of special education and general education students all wanting to learn about art and kindness. Each class starts off with a mindfulness activity that involves students participating and learning through group activities.
“This is the perfect definition of inclusion,” Mahaffey said. “We have all students doing the same activity and not special education students sitting with a paraprofessional doing a different activity.”
The class was originally meant to be an after-school club, but the school’s activity bus wasn’t running because of a shortage in school bus drivers, so Mahaffey and McConnell turned it into a morning art class.
Both teachers agree that having a kindness art class allows them to reach more students and have a greater impact. Mahaffey said that when she asks students at the start of the semester whether they want to switch to a different class, not one wants out.
“This class has been really important to our students,” McConnell said. “Mrs. Mahaffey’s students didn’t really interact with other students outside of their classroom, and now we see them saying ‘hi’ to others and making friendships.”
A look to the future
West Middle is set to have its kindness club in full swing next fall with co-sponsors Michelle Gadbois, an eighth grade English and social studies teacher, and Jessica Turner, a learning specialist, both running the program. The club was supposed to be going last spring, but because of other after-school programming starting at the same time, the club didn’t gauge enough student interest.
To integrate kindness into the school environment in preparation for the start of the club, West’s principal, Melita Walker, started a “We Are Kind” program in which students participate in letter-writing, wearing kindness T-shirts and other similar activities.
Since the beginning of planning the club, Gadbois wanted to be involved after previously starting the Jefferson Middle kindness club when she was a teacher there in 2019.
Gadbois said that when schools don’t establish an environment for kindness, it becomes uncool and makes students feel vulnerable because they sometimes don’t know how to react.
She said that since returning to in-person learning, staff have seen students come in with a certain roughness to them and behave in ways they haven’t before. Gadbois said that when it comes down to it, programs like these are about meeting students where they’re at and laying a foundation for lifting students to a higher place.
“Our job besides teaching content skills is to create better human beings,” Gadbois said, “and we’re committed to doing that.”