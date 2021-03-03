Midway Heights Elementary School is set to have a new principal for the 2021-2022 school year.
David Stallo will be recommended to the Columbia Board of Education for the position, according to a Wednesday news release from Columbia Public Schools.
“I am extremely excited for this opportunity to join the Midway family,” Stallo said. “I’m looking forward to continuing the outstanding student growth and achievement at the school.”
The school’s current principal, Angie Gerzen, announced her retirement earlier this school year after 27 years in education.
Stallo will leave his position as assistant principal at Mary Paxton Keeley Elementary School for the transition.
He said in order to further the rich tradition for academic excellence in the school he must connect with the existing community of students, staff and families.
“I feel like I’ve worked under some outstanding leaders in the past,” he said. “I will use the skills and traits that I’ve learned during my tenure to do what’s best for kids. Kids are our singular focus.”
Before his time at Mary Paxton, he was an assistant principal at Shepard Boulevard Elementary School and Trenton Middle School in Trenton. Stallo, who taught for seven years, recently received his doctorate in educational leadership from William Woods University.
Stallo also has a bachelor’s degree in parks and recreation management from Northwest Missouri State University, a master’s degree in middle and secondary education from Central Methodist University and an educational specialist degree in educational administration from William Woods University.