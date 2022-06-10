Mike Woods was the voice of Rock Bridge High School. Soon after starting as home school communicator in 2019, he took on the job of leading morning announcements at the school.
“Asking him to do that (the morning announcements) is going to be in my memory forever,” Rock Bridge Principal Jacob Sirna said. “Because it probably brightened thousands and thousands of days, when you magnify the amount of people who got to just hear his voice.”
In many ways, that appointment gave Mr. Woods a formal role that encapsulated his qualities for students at the high school.
Mr. Woods was described as steadying, magnetic, positive, consistent and hilarious. He was known for being unflinchingly real. He was a man of family and faith, as well as a dedicated administrator in Columbia Public Schools.
Michael Monroe Woods Jr. died May 27. He was 55.
“Mike was someone who brought sunshine every time his voice came out,” said Trista Gilpatrick, a friend and learning specialist at Quest South.
“He’s this huge presence,” said Annelle Whitt, district coordinator for the Multicultural Achievement Program at Columbia Public Schools. “It’s hard to believe he’s not with us in physical form anymore, because his presence was just so huge.”
Mr. Woods was born Sept. 2, 1966, in Chicago to Michael Monroe Woods Sr. and Bonita M. Ghess. He spent his childhood and adolescent years in Chicago before moving to Columbia to live with his grandmother, Lilla Jefferson, toward the end of middle school. He attended Jefferson Junior High School, where he met Columbia native Michael Pipes.
Pipes recalls Mr. Woods being shy when he first got to town. But then they shared a couple of classes and played football together at school. He said they stopped hanging out as much in high school, when Mr. Woods went to Rock Bridge and Pipes went to Hickman. But he said he loved catching up with Woods at their 35th high school reunion.
“He had an infectious laugh,” Pipes said.
Mr. Woods graduated from Rock Bridge in 1984 and then Columbia College in 1995 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and administration. He married Tina Woods on Feb. 14, 1998.
While at Columbia College, Mr. Woods was a member of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity and started working with Columbia Public Schools as a playground supervisor and classroom aide. The job would mark the start of a 27-year career working in various capacities within the district.
Mr. Woods worked as a paraprofessional, special education teacher, an instructional aide and workroom secretary. He often worked second jobs in community service including Alternative Community Training and Woodhaven. Through it all, Mr. Woods credited his Columbia upbringing for putting him on the right track.
“(Mike) wanted to make sure everybody felt like Rock Bridge was a place for them,” Sirna said. “It had become a home for him. And he saw that it could be a home for everybody.”
In the home school communicator team he worked in for five years, Mr. Woods brought comic relief, a no-nonsense approach and an eagerness to learn.
“The man was a phone book of funny quotes, stories,” said Vince Thompson, a former coworker and current coordinator for student support services in the school district. “He had a story for everything. He was just life, always.”
“He could find the positive in everything,” said Benton STEM Elementary home school communicator Cathy Cox. “And if he couldn’t find the sunshine, he’d make the sunshine.”
And Mr. Woods would voice his thoughts on what was best, whether you wanted to hear it or not. But that was his gift. Mr. Woods called it like he saw it, with powerful insight in his humor. His honesty came from a place of love.
“He bottom-lined everything, and he didn’t hold back any punches,” Cox said.
Carla London, chief equity officer for the district, said he was a loyal employee, a doer and an advocate for kids.
“He was so thoughtful,” said London, who was Mr. Woods’ supervisor. “It would not be uncommon for him to call me, and say, ‘Boss, I remember what you said about this. So now I’ve got this situation, and how would you handle it?’ He always wanted to do what was best for kids.”
And he supported the students, no matter what their background was or how many times they messed up.
“Mr. Woods was not a teacher to me — he was my friend,” Andrew Whitaker, a 2017 Rock Bridge graduate, said at a May 30 vigil for Mr. Woods. “That’s always how he was to me, even when I left and had to go to military school. When I came back, he treated me like nothing had changed. He just always welcomed me with open arms.”
“I mean, how many of us went into (his office) mad, crying and ready to hurt ourselves or hurt somebody else?” Rock Bridge student Cameron Chase said at the vigil. “He deserved for me to get up here and just say, ‘Thank you, Mr. Woods. I don’t deserve to be here, because I know I was tripping, and I was wilding, and I wanted to be somebody that I wasn’t.’”
“He would always have a smile on his face,” said Chai Cox, a family friend of Mr. Woods and current Rock Bridge student. “He was a big person on second chances. He thought everyone deserves to get a chance to get their education and to become and do what they would like to do.”
Mr. Woods loved the Chicago Bulls, soul food and stylish tennis shoes. He had a passion for building up the Multicultural Achievement Program at Rock Bridge, for which he was the sponsor. But what he adored more than anything was his wife, his children and grandchildren.
“I tried to model my own relationship after Mike and Tina,” Gilpatrick said. “Because they’re such great partners.”
“I think he understood that if you’re a good man, you’re going to be a good husband and a good father,” Whitt said.
“For anyone that didn’t know Mike, those are going to be some big tennis shoes to fill,” Thompson said. “I don’t know that there will ever be a home school communicator or person with the love of life, the zest for life, the ability to develop relationships and calm kids and adults alike. I don’t think you’ll ever be someone that has all those qualities rolled into one amazing human being. That was Mike Woods.”
Mr. Woods is survived by his wife; his parents; one daughter, Cherrelle Woods (William) of Columbia; sons Blair Woods (Amber) of Atlanta, Micah McElmurry of Illinois and Amir Woods of Columbia; sisters Katherine Woods of Chicago, Belinda Woods-Galbreath (Marshall) of Columbia and Bonita Washington of Chicago; and three grandchildren, Amyah, August and Wyatt.
A service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at The Crossing.
Memorials can be made to the Home School Communicators — Michael Woods Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund.