You learn something new every day. On Tuesday, students at Rock Bridge Elementary School learned how Miss Missouri keeps her crown on.
As fifth graders filled the gymnasium of the southern Columbia school, a number of them called to Claire Marie Kuebler, asking exactly how she secures her crown.
Turns out, it has an elastic cross in the center, and she clips the cross to her hair.
Kuebler, who earned her bachelor's degree in education from MU last year, visited the school where she once was a student teacher.
"It's definitely a really full circle moment," the St. Louisan said. "And it's fun to be back kind of in a different role and to show students a different perspective."
Kuebler's homecoming included interacting with students at a Q&A-style assembly with fifth graders, some of whom were her former students. Her curious listeners asked a wide range of questions, such as how she became involved in Miss America pageants and whether she could slam dunk a basketball while wearing high heels.
Kuebler has been looking forward to reuniting with her former students.
"It was really fun," she said. "Some of them kind of looked at me and their eyes got really big just because they saw Miss Kuebler in a different role and now as Miss Missouri."
Later, Kuebler met with the Girls in STEM after school club. Caitlin Nichols, the program administrator and a former fourth grade teacher at Rock Bridge Elementary, acknowledged she was "fangirling" when she saw Miss Missouri. Kuebler was Nichols' student teacher last year.
"She's not the same young woman that she was whenever she came in that first day," Nichols said. "She was a lot more timid and reserved. Always wonderful, always beautiful, always intelligent. She's grown a lot since then, so it's been really cool to be invested in that — to know her as Miss Kuebler and grow into Miss Missouri."
At the Girls in STEM meeting, Kuebler talked with the second grade girls about how to have "confidence without a crown." That included urging the girls not to compare themselves to others, to use positive self-talk and to have courage.
"One of the biggest takeaways is the fact that you can be beautiful on the inside and the outside and also be wicked intelligent," Nichols said. "I love the fact that she is willing to come and talk about confidence for these girls, because it's good for the girls to see that there's nothing wrong with being beautiful and intelligent."