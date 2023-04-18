You learn something new every day. On Tuesday, students at Rock Bridge Elementary School learned how Miss Missouri keeps her crown on.

As fifth graders filled the gymnasium of the southern Columbia school, a number of them called to Claire Marie Kuebler, asking exactly how she secures her crown.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • State Government reporter, spring 2022, Studying reporting & writing journalism, Reach me at ppalazzolo@umsystem.edu

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you