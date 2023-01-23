Missouri General Attorney Andrew Bailey is "committed" to pursuing the dismissal of Columbia Public Schools officials who allowed students to attend a diversity celebration last week that included a drag show.
"Attorney General Bailey is examining all legal options and remains committed to the termination or resignation of any school official who knew that they were exposing children to an adult themed drag show," Bailey's spokesperson Madeline Sieren wrote in an email Monday.
At the core of the issue is the city's annual "Columbia Values Diversity" celebration and awards ceremony. The event brought the city together Thursday to honor the life and teachings of Martin Luther King Jr. As part of the event, Nclusion Plus, an LGBTQIA+ education and performance group in Columbia, provided a G-rated, 20-minute drag show for entertainment.
The event also featured presentations by Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, faith leaders, students and keynote speaker Renee Montgomery, a former WNBA star.
Of the more than 1,000 audience members, 30 were middle school students from Columbia Public Schools. Students from private and religious schools also attended, according to district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark.
Some parents expressed concern on social media regarding a lack of transparency about the inclusion of the performance.
On Friday afternoon, both Bailey and Gov. Mike Parson publicly condemned the district and city for allowing students to attend the diversity celebration.
“Parents weren't clearly informed of the contents of the program, and adult performances are not diversity,” Parson said in a tweet.
Bailey sent a letter to Yearwood and Buffaloe on Friday afternoon, stating the school district “intentionally concealed” the presentation from students’ parents and endangered children by doing so.
"I am committed to ensuring that our school system is educating, not indoctrinating children, and that parents have a say in the process," Bailey wrote.
The letter also claims that students watching Nclusion Plus' performance “runs afoul” of state statute Section 170.015 RSMo. The statute determines what public schools "are and are not allowed to present to minors on the topic of sex,” according to the letter.
In response, Yearwood wrote back to the governor Sunday, copying the attorney general, to “offer clarification” and address misinformation spreading about the event and students' attendance.
The school district required parents' permission for students to attend the event in advance, Yearwood said.
He also addressed the claims of “child endangerment” in Bailey’s letter.
“Any characterization of the ‘Columbia Values Diversity’ Breakfast as ‘child endangerment’ or having a ‘sexual nature’ or violating state law is categorically false,” Yearwood wrote. “Although CPS was unaware what the performance by Nclusion+ would entail, their program was not an ‘adult’ performance. This type of misrepresentation is harmful to our students, our staff, and our community.”
Nclusion Plus said in a statement posted to Twitter on Saturday that the entertainers "wore modest costumes, avoided any vulgar language, didn't feature any suggestive themes, kept all costuming intact without flaunt or removal..."
The district received two complaints from parents of the students who attended the event and directly responded to both in private, Baumstark said in an email Friday.
Individuals who are not a part of the school district or Columbia community also sent in "numerous complaints" regarding students' attendance at the event, Baumstark added.
Following the event Thursday, Buffaloe posted on her mayoral Facebook page about the event along with a photo of the performers and keynote speaker Montgomery.
"As hate crimes against drag show locations and performers are being committed in other communities, we want to reaffirm that Columbia is a community that supports everyone," she wrote. "We felt that it was important and appropriate to showcase members of our LGBTQIA+ community during a celebration about our diversity."
Brandon Banks, spokesperson for Nclusion Plus, further emphasized the value of including the LGBTQIA+ community in a city diversity event.
"Moreover, when you consider the idea that most students have access to the internet, a cell phone and the expanse of influences from other external sources, we find the concept of censorship on drag shows that follow G-rated protocols a hyperbolic response and attempt to further ostracize, re-closet and take our nation backwards socially," Banks said in the Twitter statement. "LGBTQIA+ people exist. We are valid and don't deserve to be vilified."
Bailey’s Friday letter directed city and school district officials to keep documentation of the event as his office evaluates "further actions."
“By this letter I am directing you to retain and not destroy any and all documents or other evidence in your possession that is in any way connected to this incident as this office evaluates what further action is appropriate,” Bailey wrote to Yearwood and Buffaloe.
Parson's office declined Monday to comment on Yearwood's letter. The spokesperson for the city of Columbia did not return calls Monday.