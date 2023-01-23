Missouri General Attorney Andrew Bailey is "committed" to pursuing the dismissal of Columbia Public Schools officials who allowed students to attend a diversity celebration last week that included a drag show. 

"Attorney General Bailey is examining all legal options and remains committed to the termination or resignation of any school official who knew that they were exposing children to an adult themed drag show," Bailey's spokesperson Madeline Sieren wrote in an email Monday.

  • K-12 & Youth reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at katie.taranto@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

