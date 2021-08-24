Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Columbia Public Schools over its mask mandate.
In addition to the district, the suit names the Columbia School Board and new Superintendent Brian Yearwood. It also names “all others similarly situated.”
It’s a class action lawsuit that “would apply to school districts across the state that have a mask mandate for schoolchildren,” Chris Nuelle, a spokesman for Schmitt, told The Associated Press.
The lawsuit, filed in the 13th Circuit Court for Boone County, states the mask mandate is “arbitrary, capricious, unreasonable, and invalid under Missouri law as to schoolchildren.”
The suit also claims that under Missouri law, the mandate expires 30 days after it was issued without authorization by the state Board of Education.
In addition, the suit argues the school district doesn’t have statutory authority to issue a mask mandate.
“We filed this suit today because we fundamentally don’t believe in forced masking, rather that parents and families should have the power to make decisions on masks, based on science and facts,” said a news release from the State Attorney General’s Office.
The lawsuit notes that more than 50 other Missouri public school districts have imposed mask mandates or conditions in which a mask mandate would need to be used.
Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark emailed a statement saying the district is “extremely disappointed” in Schmitt’s action.
“Numerous school districts across Missouri and across our country made the same safety decision based on what is needed in their communities during this period of time,” it said. “The decisions made are based on guidance and recommendations from local, state and national health experts, including the CDC.”
The statement continued: “The decision to require masks is not a forever decision. It is something currently necessary to keep our scholars safely learning in our schools. The health and safety of Missouri citizens, especially its youngest citizens, should always be the first priority of our great state’s elected leadership.
“The decision to file suit against a public school district after a local decision is made in the interest of safety and keeping students in school will waste taxpayer dollars and resources, which are better spent investing in our students. Columbia Public Schools intends to aggressively defend its decision to keep its community and its scholars safe.”
School began Tuesday for grades one through 12. The district announced Aug. 13 that masks are required indoors and on school buses for all students, employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status. Earlier that week, the Columbia City Council voted down an emergency mask ordinance for the city.
The Missouri School Boards’ Association has advised districts that masking is a local decision to be made in consultation with health officials.
“We are very disappointed in the lawsuit and the lack of respect for local control,” Melissa Randol, executive director of MSBA, told the Springfield News-Leader. “No one likes to wear masks, but what we dislike more than wearing masks is seeing our children and our teachers sick and being forced to close our schools and go virtual due to high community transmission and positivity rates.”
Schmitt has also gone after both St. Louis County and Jackson County over mask orders, as part of his widespread attack on face coverings.
The lawsuit filed in Jackson County Circuit Court last week also calls the county’s mask mandate arbitrary and capricious. Reinstated Aug. 9, the mandate requires anyone 5 and older to wear masks while indoors.
In St. Louis, a judge issued a preliminary injunction Thursday, ruling that the county had no authority to issue a mask mandate. The judge had ordered lawyers for both sides to reach a compromise in the interest of public health, but they were unable to do so.