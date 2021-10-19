The Missouri State Board of Education unanimously approved adding a streamlined option to becoming a substitute teacher Tuesday.
The board approved the request from Paul Katnik, assistant commissioner of educator quality at the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, or DESE, to pass the emergency amendment, which allows a second, shorter route to becoming a substitute teacher.
The new option — which was first used during the pandemic — requires 20 hours of DESE-approved online training as part of the certification process. The other, longstanding option requires 60 semester hours of college-level credit from a DESE-recognized institution, according to the department's website.
The online training covers topics including engaging students, classroom management techniques and basic instructional strategies, according to the website.
The new option is meant to help address a critical shortage of substitute teachers. It was set to take effect Dec. 31, but the emergency approval means it will start in early November.
“The sooner this new path to certification can be made available to potential substitute teachers, the better,” Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven said in a news release.