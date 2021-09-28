Investigating new ways to keep students in school, Donald Kauerauf, the director of the state Department of Health and Senior Services, addressed a quarantine model with schools Sept. 21 that would allow students to skip the quarantining process if they continue to test negative for COVID-19.
The new protocol is called “test to stay,” and several states have successfully implemented it, Kauerauf said in an interview with the Missouri Independent.
Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said Tuesday that the district is awaiting more information before considering the option.
“It was included as a future option for school districts to consider during the DESE Webinar last week,” she said. “As with all decisions, we consider all aspects, including input and guidance from our local health and medical professionals before implementing anything new.”
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and DHSS do not currently require K-12 students or teachers to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated, had COVID-19 in the past three months or were distanced within 3 to 6 feet of the infected person while both were wearing masks.
The “test to stay” option would be implemented if a student does not meet these requirements. The DESE webinar that was shared with school districts said testing criteria, such as the frequency and timing, as well as the availability of tests are details that are still under development.
Blue Ridge Elementary School parent Evie Goragui said she thinks the quarantining process is an important part of keeping students safe.
“Because kids are the population that is more vulnerable right now, they need to do the quarantine for prevention,” she said. “I would rather be safe than sorry.”
Goragui said she thinks if the “test to stay” option is implemented, parents should be able to decide whether to quarantine their children who come in contact with someone who tests positive. “Not all people think like me and not everyone will agree with me on this, but we have to stick together.”