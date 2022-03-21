Missouri Connections Academy is one of only two public schools in the state that are completely online.
Lynsie Hunt, a teacher, or "school leader," said the academy received 6,000 applications for the current school year, but it could only admit 623 of those students.
This is because the existing state law does not allow students to opt for virtual education without the approval of their school districts or charter schools. Of the 35 states that currently offer free, full-time online learning, Missouri is the only one with such a requirement.
"Every kid might not need it, but it (virtual education) should be there for the kids that do," Hunt said.
Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, told the Missourian that virtual enrollment numbers in the state are low because school districts can gatekeep and decide which children get to study online.
He is trying to pass a bill − SB 648 − that would allow students to opt for virtual education without the approval of their school districts or charter schools. Under the proposed act, a charter school or district must provide in writing its reasoning behind why virtual education is not in the best educational interest of the student. In this case, the final decision-making authority would be in the hands of the student’s parents or legal guardians.
Rowden said SB 238, passed in 2017, opened up the virtual program initially. Rowden and other lawmakers are trying to broaden the program's scope during the current legislative session.
"We want to give some more functionality for kids in different situations who might need different methods of learning," Rowden said.
He added that local districts have put up significant blockades to keep students from enrolling virtually since "we ran into a lot of bureaucratic nonsense that we weren't expecting."
Policy changes
Some states saw key policy changes during the pandemic, including West Virginia passing a law allowing two online charter schools to open for the first time next school year. Rhode Island now also has its first online school serving students statewide, which opened for the current school year.
A study by the Center on Reinventing Public Education also showed that virtual school enrollment during the pandemic spiked the most in states that already had relatively large virtual school programs. Florida, Pennsylvania and Georgia were some of the most established virtual providers pre-pandemic, and they experienced the greatest percentage growth during the pandemic year.
At Florida Virtual School, for instance, enrollment more than doubled during the pandemic. Enrollment in traditional school districts, on the other hand, declined between 0.6% and nearly 5%.
Virtual enrollment increase
Close to 700 schools in the United States were exclusively virtual before the pandemic, with all instruction completely online.
There were also around 8,600 partially virtual schools across the nation, which provide virtual instruction to students along with some traditional classroom instruction. In some cases, these schools have face-to-face instruction directed by teachers in a traditional classroom setting and some supplemental virtual instruction.
Missouri had only two schools operating completely online before the pandemic, and not a single partly-virtual institution. The numbers remain unchanged as the pandemic winds down.
The 2020 Census data showed that public school enrollment in the country dropped by 2.9 million from 2019 to 2020. The CRPE study also revealed that the pandemic led to a large number of students opting to enroll in established, full-time virtual schools.
According to the latest data available from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), nearly 375,000 students in the United States were virtually enrolled in 2018–19. Those numbers remained the same for the following year, but grew by 75% in the 2020–21 school year, to 656,000 student enrollments.
Although the pandemic does play a role, Rowden said that he is pushing for SB 648 not just for pandemic-related reasons.
"There's a big difference between COVID virtual, for which you get on Zoom and hope for the best, and a real virtual program," he said. "That's designed with a lot of the same standards and same accountability. But the metrics (for the virtual program) are designed for kids in unique situations with with different types of challenges."
In Missouri, total virtual enrollments came in at 2,150 for the current school year.
Virtual education in other states
Statistics compiled by Georgia Virtual School — the state education department's accredited program — indicated that students enrolled in the virtual program scored more on advanced placement exams in comparison to the state and even nationally. They serve more than 10,000 students every year.
On the other hand, in Oregon, districts can veto requests to move to virtual learning after 3% of its students choose to enroll in a statewide virtual school.
A public records request filed by the Missourian revealed that the Oregon Department of Education does not collect information on the number of school district denials for virtual public charter school enrollment. Further inquiry revealed that 1,332 denials have been appealed to the State Board of Education since June 9, 2020. Most of those are recent; only 53 were filed prior to June 2020.
Florida is the state nationally recognized as a leader in online education by numbers, but it is also one of the larger states with a bigger population. Recent data compiled by Digital Learning Collaborative and Virtual Learning Leadership Alliance showed that 2.9% of Florida's K-12 population was enrolled virtually for the 2020-21 school year.
But Idaho had the highest percentage of population enrolled virtually, at 7.53%, followed by Oklahoma at 5.72% and Michigan at 3.8%.
Missouri, with only 0.24% of students enrolled in virtual learning, stands at the lowest among all states — even below New Hampshire's 0.27% and Maine's 0.51%.
School districts oppose
Dale Herl, superintendent of the Independence School District, told the Missourian that he felt the bill had little to do with education.
"It is more about money and trying to ensure that for-profit virtual companies exploit Missouri taxpayers to gain state funding for virtual students," Herl said.
He added that he did not know of any school district in support of the bill.
During a hearing for the bill in the State Capitol, Herl had said the bill "fleeces the Missouri taxpayer."
Rowden responded that he wasn't surprised that the superintendents were not happy with the bill. If it becomes a law, costs for such virtual programs would be paid for by school districts, charter schools or the Department of Education for full-time equivalent students, based on a student's completion of assignments and assessments.
"Superintendents love money, and they think it would be money out of their pockets," Rowden said.