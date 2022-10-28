Mizzou Academy is spearheading a $7.5 million grant project aimed at increasing inclusivity within classrooms and child care programs.
Mizzou Academy, an online K-12 school system through the MU College of Education and Human Development, is partnering with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to restructure existing DESE training by creating 30 new courses. The new courses are expected to be finalized by July.
The project aims to educate child care administrators, teachers and after-school providers.
“We want to create a new kind of training course; one that is highly engaging, one that is story-rich, one that is affirming to learners,” said Kathryn Fishman-Weaver, executive director of Mizzou Academy.
In partnership with the MU College of Human Development and Family Science, Mizzou Academy has created a variety of content — such as videos, quizzes and interviews — to help child care providers understand the new courses' themes, said Stephanie Walter, director of teaching and learning at Mizzou Academy. Course content depicts community members from a range of backgrounds.
Walter said providing students with greater representation allows educators to provide more personalized care for children.
“You have all these people that are speaking into the lives of young children, preschoolers, young grade schoolers, and they have to take these trainings,” Walter said.
Educators are required to take a certain amount of hours annually to maintain their licenses, Walter said. By creating course content that's engaging, the project can help show child care workers how their work impacts students and why it matters.
Mizzou Academy has begun to produce course content that covers several different themes, all related to inclusivity. Mizzou Academy shares the stories of a variety of people in its lessons, Fishman-Weaver said.
Of all the perspectives produced through the project, Fishman-Weaver said a lesson focused on disabilities resonated with her the most. Members of a Mizzou Academy production team sat down with two families that shared their stories of raising children with disabilities. Fishman-Weaver said that the lesson also featured a student doing advocacy work related to disabilities.
“He shared some of his story and that gift is just incredible,” Fishman-Weaver said. “Stories matter and the more that we can use storytelling in courses and in professional learning, the more relevant learning becomes."