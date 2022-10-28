Mizzou Academy is spearheading a $7.5 million grant project aimed at increasing inclusivity within classrooms and child care programs. 

Mizzou Academy, an online K-12 school system through the MU College of Education and Human Development, is partnering with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to restructure existing DESE training by creating 30 new courses. The new courses are expected to be finalized by July.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, fall 2022 Studying Journalism and Political Science Reach me at opskpy@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you