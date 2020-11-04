Derby Ridge and Alpha Hart Lewis elementary schools and the preschool classrooms at the Center for Early Learning-North moved back to virtual learning Wednesday for pandemic-related reasons.
That makes four Columbia Public Schools that have transitioned back to virtual learning within the past week because of staffing issues related to illness. Earlier this week, Ridgeway Elementary closed until Nov. 12 for the same reason.
The CPS 14-day tracker, which follows the average rate of new cases per 10,000 people living within the school district, hit 54.2 on Wednesday. Previously, CPS had set 50 as a threshold for recommending all-virtual learning for the district.
This follows Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services reporting 181 new cases Wednesday — the second-highest single day jump in the county. It said 642 cases are currently added.
Twenty-five CPS staff members are currently isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 and 91 have been quarantined after close contacts, according to the CPS tracker Wednesday evening.
Derby Ridge Elementary and Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary school students can return to the building Nov. 17, while preschool students can return to the Center for Early Learning-North on Nov. 19, according to Michelle Baumstark, spokesperson for Columbia Public Schools.
Like schools nationwide, CPS is facing staffing issues amid the pandemic. The district has a lack of substitute teachers willing to step in, Baumstark said in a news release.
The district contracts substitute teachers through EDUStaff which, according to its website, “provides comprehensive substitute services for public school districts.”
Although the district has more than 450 substitutes as a pool, fewer of them are actually accepting positions to fulfill temporary teachers‘ spots. As the district prepared to open last month, the substitutes were asked whether they would be willing to step in, given the current pandemic situation. More than half said yes.
However, Baumstark said many substitutes have not been accepting positions during the pandemic. CPS is having to pull from other districts and positions, including middle and high schools, to staff elementary schools with substitutes.
“It is imperative that we have the necessary number of adults in a building in order to operate safely,” Baumstark said in the release.
“Beyond just our current situation with a pandemic, we have to be able to operate the building safely in an emergency such as a fire or an active intruder. We also have to have enough adults to do daily operations such as lunch or custodial services.”
Baumstark said Columbia Public Schools needs its community to follow health and safety guidelines that include wearing face coverings, washing hands and maintaining social distance so schools can remain safely in person. The district also needs more substitutes.
“We want to stay in person, and we want to have a chance to return to in-person learning for middle and high school,” Baumstark said in the release. “We need help to do that.”
CPS’s Grab and Go option is still available for CPS students.