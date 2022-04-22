The mood was solemn inside Jesse Hall during Friday's MU Remembers event as a few dozen family members, students and faculty grieved departed loved ones.
MU hosted the annual ceremony Friday afternoon to mourn and commemorate the lives of MU students, faculty and staff who passed away in the past year.
"I feel that this ceremony is to show the family and friends of those who departed that MU cares about them and that we are going to remember their contributions as students and faculty," said UM System President Mun Choi.
The names of those departed were listed Friday as the Switzler bell rang after each name. The closing of the event was a performance of MU’s alma mater song, "Old Missouri," sang by vocalist Anthony Blatter, as well as a musical postlude after performed by cellist Andrew Lewis.
"We will be forever grateful that our lives have been enriched by those who passed," said Vice Chancellor Bill Stackman.
Here are the names of the students, faculty and staff remembered Friday who died since April 2021:
Undergraduate Students
- Ashley A. Footer, Sociology major, College of Arts & Science.
- Molly-Paige Jones, Health Sciences major, School of Health Professions.
- Matthew Steven Marek, History and Pre-Law major, Honors College.
- Jack Perlongo, Business Administration major, Trulaske College of Business.
- Megan Diane Rowley, Pre-Medical and Education major, College of Education and Human Development.
- Keith L. Sumner, Exploring major, Discovery Center.
Graduate students
- Dakota Anderson Ioanis, Masters in Geography Candidate, College of Arts & Science.
- Breanna Marie Killian, Veterinary Medicine 2, College of Veterinary Medicine.
- Carol Ruth Williams, Master in Information Science & Learning. Technology Candidate, College of Education & Human Development.
Staff
- Terri Linn Bishop, Nurse, MU Health Care.
- Cale Gareth Blaine, MU Health Care.
- Pia Elise Christensen, Senior Information Specialist, School of Journalism.
- Anthony Brian DeLunas, Pitching Coach for Missouri baseball, Athletics.
- Richard T. Eyler, Student Financial Aid.
- Marita Irene Harris, MU Health Care.
- Tina P. Havner, Nurse, MU Health Care.
- James R. Hundle, Assistant to the Vice Chancellor and Dean, College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources.
- Stephanie Lynne Irwin, Medical Assistant, MU Health Care.
- Jonathan Lindquist, Research Engineering Technician, Research Reactor
- Steve Douglass Pilcher, Electrician, Operations.
- Jennifer Polkow-Haight, Veterinary Technician, College of Veterinary Medicine.
- Stewart Wayne Selves, Senior Research Specialist, College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources.
- Kimberly L. Terry, Instrument Technician, Veterinary Medicine & Surgery.
- Scott Mitchel Vaughan, Research Technician, Office of Animal Resources.
- David Anthony Weston, MU Health Care.
Faculty
- Robert Wayne McLaren, Emeritus Professor, College of Engineering.
- Illhoi Yoo, Associate Professor of Health Management and Informatics, School of Medicine.