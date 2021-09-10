MU researchers are using a $2 million, four-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education to help communication between teachers and families in Jefferson City and Fulton public schools.
Tyler Smith, a senior research associate for the Missouri Prevention Science Institute at MU, said the grant will be used to develop a training curriculum and coaching model to help elementary teachers work better with families in helping engage their students in the classroom.
“It is really important and really helpful for kids when you can get parents and teachers to work together,” Smith said. "Supporting elementary students is a shared responsibility between parents and teachers."
During the first two years of the grant, researchers will develop content, training videos and coaching processes. The team of researchers has already begun creating these tools.
“We will get feedback on those materials from different parents, different teachers, different research experts around the country, and based on the feedback they give, we’ll adjust our content and training activities,” Smith said.
In the third year of the grant, researchers will conduct a “pilot test” with 10 teachers and receive more feedback from teachers and parents. A large, randomized control trial will be organized with 60 teachers across mid-Missouri during the final year of the grant.
Training will include tasks such as sharing information and enacting different types of conversations with teachers and parents.
“We might have activities around parent-teacher conferences and how to handle conversation when you’re a teacher needing to share if a student is not doing so well academically or they’re struggling with behavior — so we might do hypothetical role-playing situations,” Smith said.
Faculty at the Missouri Prevention Science Institute have worked with the Jefferson City and Fulton districts and knew they were interested in ways to improve family engagement, which made choosing them an easy choice for the research team.
Smith received his doctorate in school psychology at the University of Nebraska, where he worked on federally funded projects similar to this one.
“The goals of those projects were basically different ways of bringing families and schools together to support kids,” he said. “I really fell in love with this kind of work."
The grant is funded by the U.S. Department of Education’s Institute of Education Sciences, according to an MU news release.