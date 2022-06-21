Children age 5 and younger will be able to get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose "in the coming days," said Margaret Day, vaccine co-chair for MU Health Care.
Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approved a CDC committee's decision to recommend vaccines for children age 6 months to 5 years on June 18, clearing the way for children to get vaccinated.
In a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday, Day said the health system had placed pre-orders for doses of the vaccine and expects them to arrive soon.
Children aged 6 months to 4 years can get the Pfizer vaccine, which Day said has been 80% effective in clinical trials. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered in a three-dose series: the second shot three weeks after the first, and the last two months later.
Moderna's vaccine is approved for children age 5 and younger. It has an effectiveness of about 40% to 50% in trials, Day said, but she added that both products would be highly effective in preventing serious illness and hospitalization. That vaccine will be administered in two doses, the second 28 days after the first.
Day said the vaccines will cause familiar side effects. Children aged 6 to 23 months will commonly experience irritability and drowsiness, Day said, and 2- to 5-year-olds might feel pain at the injection site and fatigue. The vaccine might also cause fever — one in four children during the clinical trials got a fever from the vaccine, she said.
Day said MU Health Care will not hold a vaccine event for the younger age group like it did for older people; instead, providers will integrate the doses into their "usual workflows." She said she did not foresee any supply issues or long wait times to receive the vaccine.
Children who have already contracted COVID-19 should still get the vaccine, Day said. The only group she said should not get the shot are children with an allergy to the vaccine.
Boone County expects to receive the vaccine next week for the youngest age group, said spokesperson Sara Humm of the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department.
"After it is received, we plan to offer appointments for parents to sign up to have their child or children vaccinated," Humm said in an email Tuesday.