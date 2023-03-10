April Ferrao

April Ferrao

Columbia School Board candidates April Ferrao and James Gordon talked with the Muleskinners on Friday about gun violence, Columbia Public Schools' latest Annual Progress Report and how voting in the April election could shake out.

Boone County's oldest Democratic social club is conducting two more forums for board candidates over the next two Fridays. Candidates will attend in pairs and answer club members' questions.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 Youth Education Reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and public history with a minor in constitutional democracy Reach me at sbcdbv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • K-12 Education reporter, spring 2023 Studying journalism Reach me at yasmeen.saadi@mail.missouri.edu

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you