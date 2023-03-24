Columbia School Board candidates John Potter and Paul Harper answered questions about gun violence and what policies they would implement first if elected.
They spoke at the final candidate forum hosted by the Muleskinners, Boone County's oldest Democratic social club. Roughly 30 people turned out for the Zoom event moderated by club member Leslie Clay.
Candidates April Ferrao and James Gordon attended the March 10 meeting. John Lyman and incumbent Chris Horn appeared March 17. Club President Sarah Catlin said candidate Chuck Basye was invited but declined.
Addressing gun violence
Club member Kristin Bowen has asked a similar question at each of the School Board forums held by the Muleskinners: "What role (do) you see our School Board, the members or the board itself having to play in addressing gun violence in our community in all of its forms?"
Speaking first, Harper said he thinks the board needs to have responsible policies. He said he wanted to note that students are asking for these policies.
"We just had a presentation in the last board meeting where a group of students came asking the board to do something. They talked about the Evolv Technology ... this new technology that detects things in our modern times," Harper said. "They talked about safe storage, they talked about ensuring that students actually had some medical training."
He said kids are asking for resources, and they need to be listened to.
Potter said he thought the students who presented to the board did an excellent job and had good recommendations. However, he said the best way to stop gun violence is with a gun.
"I think with the right training we should permit certain staff, if they want to, to have concealed carry weapons in the school in order to defend the children if it comes down to that," Potter said.
He said students should be kept safe behind doors and schools should be locked. Potter also said there should be emergency trainings similar to those done for tornadoes or earthquakes, and he thinks the Columbia district is doing a pretty good job.
In a previous Missourian story, spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said nearly all public school buildings in Columbia have “secure vestibules,” which include locked doors and a buzz-in system but not metal detectors. The district has been looking at “detection systems,” which are more inclusive than metal-only detectors, she said.
Policy implementation
Club member Scott Cristal asked candidates if they are elected, what policies they would implement first.
Potter said the first thing he would do is get rid of Standards Referenced Grading, commonly known as SRG.
According to the district website: In SRG, students are assessed against state or national standards of learning. "Student learning is measured using 4-level scales, where Level 3 is the level of meeting the grade-level standard(s) through aligned learning targets. Only academic achievement is ultimately assessed, as behaviors blended in can distort this."
The website states that "more traditional methods included teaching through a single textbook, grading everything from homework to quizzes and tests to coming prepared to class to participate. It involved giving points to all these disparate items and then creating a percent from those points. Students were graded compared to other students." Older methods have "distinctly unfair aspects for students," the website states.
Potter said SRG is "interwoven with all the problems the district is facing."
"I've heard from numerous teachers about the stress that SRG is putting on them and parents and students," Potter said. "Also, the SRG does not hold children accountable when it comes to behavior and attendance."
Potter said if high school students find out they don't have to show up to class to get a good grade, they won't.
Harper talked about the importance of recent curriculum and policy audits and changes they propose for the district.
That's going to be the first thing on the agenda for the new board, he said — "how we are going to set forth the plan to change the things that are needed based on those two audits."
Harper said he wants to see a parent advisory committee created, especially in relation to special education.
Harper ended by saying he also wants to see more public meetings recorded so people who can't attend have access to them.