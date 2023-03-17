Community members asked Columbia School Board candidates John Lyman and incumbent Chris Horn questions on gun violence, student attendance and attacks on public education at a forum hosted by the Muleskinners on Friday. 

Friday's forum was the second meeting hosted by Boone County's oldest Democratic social club featuring School Board candidates. April Ferrao and James Gordon appeared March 10, while Paul Harper and John Potter will appear March 24. Chuck Basye was invited but is so far not scheduled to appear.

