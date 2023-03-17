Community members asked Columbia School Board candidates John Lyman and incumbent Chris Horn questions on gun violence, student attendance and attacks on public education at a forum hosted by the Muleskinners on Friday.
Friday's forum was the second meeting hosted by Boone County's oldest Democratic social club featuring School Board candidates. April Ferrao and James Gordon appeared March 10, while Paul Harper and John Potter will appear March 24. Chuck Basye was invited but is so far not scheduled to appear.
Club member Leslie Clay moderated the forum, which was held over Zoom.
Gun violence
Kristin Bowen of Moms Demand Action said she would ask the candidates the same question she asked Ferrao and Gordon at the previous forum: How do they see the School Board having a role in addressing gun violence in the community?
Lyman began by saying he hunts and believes proper gun storage with children in the house is important.
He said the district should add gun safety to its health curriculum and suggested the district could call on the Missouri Department of Conservation to help teach it.
“Irreversible things happen when accidents happen with firearms,” Lyman said.
“Hearing it straight from the kids is different,” he said. “It makes it more real.”
Horn also said the community should support Superintendent Brian Yearwood in his search to find secure technology for safety that Students for Change advocated for, adding it's “not cheap.”
Attendance
Pam Springsteel asked the candidates what the district is doing about truancy and if there is a district truancy officer.
Horn said the district does not have a truancy officer, but it does have several home-school communicators who check in on students who have missed a certain number of days. He said the district’s plan is to have 90% of students at school 90% of the time and said attendance has gone up since last year.
“If kids are not in school, they can't get educated,” Horn said.
Lyman also stressed the importance of students being in class. He said parents need to do their part in getting their kids to school on a regular basis.
"There is something to being in the building," Lyman said. "Having those social experiences with our peers. That’s a huge part of being in school.”
The district's most recent Annual Performance Report showed absenteeism as a particular concern for Columbia Public Schools. The district received zero of four points for attendance, while 81% of K-12 districts statewide received two or more points.
Attacks on public education
In the Zoom chat, viewer David Robinson brought up recent “attacks” on public schools and asked the candidates what the School Board can do to regain confidence in public education.
Lyman said focusing on the negatives of public education threatens public funding. He said he would like to see Superintendent Brian Yearwood give a "state of the union" address every quarter where he updates the public about the current state of the district.
“Let’s show the schools, show the community, show the city, show the state the good things we are doing,” Lyman said.
Horn said the School Board needs to focus on carrying out strong governance. That means dedicating more energy to its responsibilities, rather than broadly on issues it's concerned about.
“We have to make sure that we are serving our administrators and subsequently, this community by being better stewards of the positions we hold and by governing well,” Horn said.