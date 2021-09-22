A crowd of about 80 community members filed in and the murmur of conversation grew at Second Missionary Baptist Church on Wednesday.
The Columbia chapter of the NAACP gathered for an emergency meeting to stand in support of Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood after State Rep. Chuck Basye called for his immediate resignation in a news release Monday.
Basye, R-Rocheport, said a history lesson at Hickman High School contained what he called “highly inappropriate subject matter.”
Students in the Advanced Placement U.S. studies class were presented with the music video “This is America” by Childish Gambino. The song was one of four “artifacts” in a larger lesson. Students were not required to watch the video.
NAACP Chapter President Mary Ratliff began the meeting and quickly opened the floor.
She was followed by comments from public officials, including current school board members David Seamon and Blake Willoughby, State Rep. David Tyson Smith, Second Baptist Church Pastor Clyde Ruffin, and former school board member Teresa Maledy, as well as a variety of community members.
The attendees collectively voiced their support for Yearwood.
“I supported him when we hired him and I support him now,” Seamon said. “In the three months he has been here, he has shown a level of determination like I’ve never seen before.”
“I hope he stays in the district for an incredibly long time.”
Willoughby said he had talked to Yearwood earlier in the day.
“He’s not shaken. He’s not phased. He’s dedicated,” Willoughby said.
Smith, D-Columbia, voiced concerns that this will not be the last “politically motivated” critique of the district from Republican officials.
His concerns were echoed by others. “This is just a mosquito bite now,” Ruffin said, “but it can become lethal.”
District parent Chimene Schwach said she took her son, a sophomore and student of color, out of private school and enrolled him at Hickman for exposure to greater diversity.
Schwach said the issue goes beyond Basye’s criticism of the history class.
“I’m going to ask you to be vigilant, because it wasn’t just Chuck, right?” she said. “One or more white parents called him and said, ‘This is an inappropriate piece of material.’”
In an interview prior to the event, Ratliff said the NAACP was calling on the entire community — “Black and white” — to stand together.
“We’re going to stop this cycle of African American professionals coming into Columbia, only to be driven out by hate, by folks who don’t believe in diversity,” Ratliff said.
The lesson featuring “This is America” was designed with district learning standards in mind. Learning goals included responding thoughtfully to diverse points of view and using a U.S. historical lens to describe how people’s perspectives shaped their work, Yearwood said in an email to Basye.
The Grammy Award-winning video shows gun violence and other graphic content. Childish Gambino used this imagery to reference the 2015 Charleston Church Massacre, the seventeen victims of the 2018 Parkland, Florida school shooting and other events and themes in American history.
Yearwood said in the email that although the teacher prefaced the video with a warning about gun violence consistent with warnings the district had previously used, a more descriptive warning was needed in this case.
In the news release, Bayse said parents have brought concerns about the content of the class to him multiple times. He characterized the district’s response as “refusal to address the issue despite the concerns of parents.”
This is not Basye’s first criticism of the district.
In an emailed statement sent to KOMU, Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the district was not included on Basye’s emailed news release. However, Yearwood had corresponded with Basye about his concern via email prior.