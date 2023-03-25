Becca Babcock will be Blue Ridge Elementary School's next principal, Columbia Public Schools announced Friday.

Babcock, currently the school's assistant principal, will succeed current principal Mark Burlison for the 2023-24 school year, according to a news release from the district.

