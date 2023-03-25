Becca Babcock will be Blue Ridge Elementary School's next principal, Columbia Public Schools announced Friday.
Babcock, currently the school's assistant principal, will succeed current principal Mark Burlison for the 2023-24 school year, according to a news release from the district.
Burlison said in November that he would not return to the job in the following school year.
A native of Columbia and an alumna of the district, Babcock attended Russell Boulevard Elementary, graduated from Rock Bridge High School and later completed a master's degree in elementary education at Truman State University, according to the release.
Her teaching experiences include two years at Green City R-1 Schools, four years at Moberly School District and six years at Columbia Public Schools before her current position.
"(Babcock's) continued leadership in the building will create continuity," said Brian Yearwood, the district's superintendent, in the release. "She is a great part of the school community and will do an outstanding job.”