New building on the horizon for Columbia Independent School

Kari Stockwell and Melrose Carlyle work together

Director of Marketing and Admissions Kari Stockwell, left, and kindergartner Melrose Carlyle work together on a float for the MU Homecoming parade Oct. 21 at Columbia Independent School in Columbia. Dozens of students planned to march in the parade the next day for CIS, including middle school cheerleaders and athletes in uniforms.

 Shane Palma/Missourian

On the Friday before MU’s Homecoming, students and staff at Columbia Independent School gathered outside to put the finishing touches on a float for the parade the next morning. They tied blue and gold balloons and yellow streamers to a wooden platform students had built earlier in the day.

“I got to cut some of the wood, and we just drilled it together,” eighth grader Aubrey Koedel said.

Carmen Daniels-Teixeiro ties balloons onto the homecoming float

Carmen Daniels-Teixeiro ties balloons onto the float for the MU Homecoming parade Friday, Oct, 21, at Columbia Independent School in Columbia. Carmen has been at CIS for over a year and says, “It’s a really nice school. I really like it.”
Aubrey Koedel, left, holds yellow craft paper for Kari Stockwell

Aubrey Koedel, left, holds yellow craft paper for Kari Stockwell on Friday, Oct. 21, at Columbia Independent School in Columbia. “I got to cut some of the wood, then we just drilled it together,” says Aubrey, who helped work on the float for several days.
  • My name is Camryn Kesselring and I'm a K-12 reporter from St. Louis Missouri.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

