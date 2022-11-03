New building on the horizon for Columbia Independent School

On the Friday before MU’s Homecoming, students and staff at Columbia Independent School gathered outside to put the finishing touches on a float for the parade the next morning. They tied blue and gold balloons and yellow streamers to a wooden platform students had built earlier in the day.
“I got to cut some of the wood, and we just drilled it together,” eighth grader Aubrey Koedel said.
Wearing a sparkly gold party hat, Aubrey smiled as she directed younger children where to tie their balloons. She’s on the cheer team at Columbia Independent and planned to walk in the parade with her teammates as well as other students from the school.
Aubrey joined the Columbia Independent family as a sixth grader during the COVID-19 pandemic. She gained a close friend group quickly and recalled playing four square and having “High School Musical” marathons with her new friends.
Because of steady growth — enrollment recently hit 400 — the school is ready to expand again. The private school’s board of trustees voted to move forward with phase one of a campus vision plan, “which includes the addition of an upper school and interior renovations to our current building,” said Kari Stockwell, director of admissions and marketing.
The school in northern Columbia has three academic divisions: a lower school for pre-K (known as junior kindergarten) through fifth grade students; a middle school of grades six through eight; and an upper school for ninth through 12th grades.
Under the expansion plan’s first phase, the upper school will get a new building, and interior renovations will be made to the existing building. Groundbreaking for the new building will be Nov. 17, with the goal of opening for fall 2024. Project partners are Coil Construction, PWArchitects and Hollis + Miller Architects, Stockwell said.
She said the school has obtained commitments from generous donors already, and a fundraising campaign is under way. “We’ll be working with our school community to raise additional funds,” she said.
A program for 3-year-olds will be created in the current building. Head of School Bridgid Kinney said that right now each grade level in the lower school has two classes, but after the expansion the plan is to add one more class per grade level in the current building.
The plan is for more than the new building. “It’s really what we’re doing inside of that building, too,” Kinney said.
That includes more options for elective classes as well as more room for what they call the “cube,” where students can learn through the school’s STEM program. The cube is filled with students’ technological creations, including 3D-printing, coding, woodworking and robotics. This is also where students fashioned the base for the homecoming float, using drills and cutting wood blocks.
“Right now, we’re just limited on this room,” Stockwell said.
The expansion will be the fourth big change to the school’s brick-and-mortar environment since it opened in 1998. Columbia Independent School first operated in Hickman Hall on the Stephens College campus. It had 55 students in grades six through nine and 16 teachers. In 2002, the lower school program was started in a building at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
In 2009, Columbia Independent opened a campus of its own on North Stadium Boulevard, just north of Interstate 70, putting all three divisions under one roof. In 2017, the school opened its Arts and Athletics Center that includes a performing arts center and gymnasium.
On a recent visit, the school felt lively and welcoming. Stockwell said one of the most important aspects of the school is the close student-teacher relationship, possible in part because class sizes are typically smaller than their public school counterparts.
The student-teacher ratio varies widely depending on the grade level and class, but the school-wide average is 8-to-1, according to Stockwell. That takes into account some specialty classes that have few students on one end and a core class that might be closer to 18-to-1 on the other.
It’s a selling point for parents, Stockwell said.
“Because we have those small class sizes, the teachers have the time to give some individual attention to each student,” she said. “As we grow, our intention is to try to maintain those small class sizes so we’re not just packing more students in.”
The school’s mission is to help students develop their academic, creative and athletic pursuits. Stockwell said no student will be excluded from a club or a sport, because there are no cuts. All students have an opportunity to join sports including cross-country, basketball, volleyball, tennis and track and field.
She said the faculty try to help students advocate for themselves — by starting a club, for example. An upper school student began the Lion Heart mentoring program, which pairs lower school students with an upper school “big buddy” to help them navigate their way through their school and social lives.
The younger kids love that, Stockwell said. “It’s just such a cool thing.”
Standard tuition for the lower school is $14,650 and $16,450 for the upper and middle schools. The school offers flexible tuition, allowing families to apply for discounted tuition rates.
Although tuition is significant, Kinney, the head of school, said having Columbia Independent as an option is truly good for the community overall.
“It’s a great thing for Columbia,” Kinney said. “All it does is help a community grow.”