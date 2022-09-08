 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

New campaign starts to get school named for Columbia women's rights champion

As the League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County marked its 103rd anniversary Tuesday, its members had another rallying point: celebrating the life of educator and suffragist Luella St. Clair Moss and promoting naming a school after her.

The group’s annual picnic, held at Stephens Lake Park, included a brief portrayal of St. Clair Moss by actor Mary Shaw.

The League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County meet to discuss Luella St. Clair Moss.

The League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County meets for a picnic to celebrate its 103rd anniversary Tuesday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia.
Actress Mary Shaw reenacts the life of Luella St. Clair Moss.

Actress Mary Shaw portrays Luella St. Clair Moss on Tuesday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. In 1922, Moss became the first woman elected to the Columbia School Board.
Luella St. Clair Moss

Luella St. Clair Moss (Courtesy of Columbia College)

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, fall 2022 Studying Journalism and Political Science Reach me at opskpy@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you