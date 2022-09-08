New campaign starts to get school named for Columbia women's rights champion

The League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County hosts an anniversary picnic Tuesday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Members want Luella St. Clair Moss to be the namesake of the next public elementary school in Columbia.
The League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County hosts an anniversary picnic Tuesday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Members want Luella St. Clair Moss to be the namesake of the next public elementary school in Columbia.
As the League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County marked its 103rd anniversary Tuesday, its members had another rallying point: celebrating the life of educator and suffragist Luella St. Clair Moss and promoting naming a school after her.
The group’s annual picnic, held at Stephens Lake Park, included a brief portrayal of St. Clair Moss by actor Mary Shaw.
“I’ve been doing the Memorial Day cemetery presentations for three years, and they saw me and approached me,” Shaw said. “It’s a little intimidating playing her because you want to make sure you do justice, but you can get a lot of her through the words people have written about her.”
Yellow flyers strewn across the tables in Gordon Shelter had big bold letters stating: “Luella St. Clair Moss; Wouldn’t this be a perfect name for the next Columbia Public School?” Pam Springsteel, a league member and chair of the Luella Committee, had a three-ring binder filled with old newspaper clippings, documents and photographs on St. Clair Moss, who fought for women’s rights.
“She did so many things throughout her life. Before she came to Columbia, she was the first woman to graduate from Virden High School in Virden, Illinois,” Springsteel said at the picnic. “Then she went to Hamilton College and got a bachelor’s degree and then went to Tulane. For someone in the 1880s, that was crazy.”
St. Clair Moss became president of Christian College, now Columbia College, after her first husband and then-president, Franklin St. Clair, died. As one of the first woman college presidents in the nation, she served from 1893 to 1897, from 1899 to 1903 and from 1909 to 1920.
Her leadership led her to other instrumental roles, including helping establish the Columbia Equal Suffrage Association in 1912. She worked toward suffrage until the 19th Amendment was passed in 1920.
“Throughout her life, she worked for things she really did believe in,” Springsteel said. “She made a big difference in Columbia College. She was on the (Columbia) School Board. She ran for Congress. She was the first woman in Missouri to run for Congress.”
St. Clair Moss was deeply involved in her community, including serving as president of the League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri Federation of Women’s Clubs; becoming the first woman president of the Missouri Library Commission; and serving as a member of the Missouri Board of Education.
“We really look up to her because of all the things she did for Columbia, for education, for suffrage,” Springsteel said. “It would be really meaningful for us to have her name on a school.”
The next public elementary school in Columbia is scheduled to open in 2024 and will be built by John Warner Middle School.
“If they put her name on a school, then they can tell the children what she did in her life and they (the children) can be really proud to go to a school with her name on it,” she said.
District schools are named through a committee and School Board process and are only named for someone after that person has died. The league has tried before to get a school named after St. Clair Moss, who died in 1947 and is buried in Columbia Cemetery.
The main purpose of the Luella Committee is to get her name on a school and educate people about her impact on the area.
“This would bring forward someone who was really phenomenal in her time and learn about it,” committee member Kathryn Allen said.
“We’ve really studied her life very deeply,” Springsteel said. “She’s a very special person.”