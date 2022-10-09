The Columbia School Board meeting on Monday will be the board’s first where a new public comment policy dictates how public comment takes place.
The revised policy, which was approved Sept. 12, does the following:
- Moves public comment to the beginning of the meeting. Advance registration is required.
- Establishes an overall 30-minute time limit, a change from no time limit.
- Prioritizes comments on agenda items over general school-related comments, which may now be made at the end of the public comment period if there’s time.
“Do yourself a favor — just keep the old policy and vote this down,” said Mike Beckstrom, expressing the sentiment of 10 speakers at the last meeting who hoped to influence the board before the vote.
Even presidents of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association and the Columbia Missouri State Teachers Association asked the board to rethink and adjust the policy in a joint statement during their regular reports to the board.
“I understand the intention of this policy is to prevent the very real trend of culture war battle being brought to the school board,” another commenter, Battle High School teacher Mechelle Neuerburg, said. “However, as elected and public officials, it is only proper in a democracy that when the public cares enough to pack this room that you ought to hear them.”
Although commenters were left displeased after the vote, the changes to policy are in line with other districts across Missouri. For some districts, these changes have been a part of the policy for years. Even districts that recently revised their policies still did so before Columbia.
Columbia Public Schools has a dozen districts to which it compares itself, including Blue Springs, Fort Zumwalt, Springfield and North Kansas City. Of the dozen, nine have a total time limit in place. The Columbia School Board reassured the public that the 30-minute time limit was usually not exceeded anyway before the policy was voted on and the limit was put in place.
Jefferson City School District is one of the few comparison districts that do not have a total time limit. It does require commenters to speak only about agenda items.
“When you come to the meeting, your responsibility is to conduct the business of the district, and you don’t have an unlimited amount of time,” said Ken Enloe, a board member at Jefferson City.
Establishing a total time limit is one of the Missouri School Boards’ Association’s recommendations for public comment policies.
Kelli Hopkins, the association’s associate executive director and the head of its policy department, said the recommendation aims to maximize the number of people who are able to express their opinions at board meetings. The same is true for recent revisions to public comment policies in many schools districts, she said.
“I think most of the time when things like that change, that’s the point — we want to hear a variety (of input),” Hopkins said.
Other recommendations for boards that hold public comment include establishing a time limit on individual comments, prohibiting vulgar and hateful speech and allowing the public to comment on agenda items.
Hopkins said she has noticed a trend in public comment policy adjustments. Many districts became aware of the role citizens play when board meetings had to go virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
The pandemic has affected the motivations of the speakers, Enloe said.
“There have been two or three hot button issues in the past couple of years that seem to have really become major controversial issues and the impetus for people wanting to come and speak to the school board,” he said.
Hopkins said she has seen both instances: districts that are expanding their public comment to include the community and districts that are tightening public comment because it was taking up too much time during boards’ business meetings. At least seven of Columbia’s comparison districts have revised their public comment policies in the past four years.
For example, Independence School District, a comparison district, approved a revision to its policy in January 2019. Its new policy allows only comments on agenda items and requires approval ahead of time. The 30-minute overall limit has been in place longer.
On the other hand, North Kansas City Schools’ revision in October 2021 expanded public comment to allow for comment on non-agenda topics.
At the heart of public comment is the ability of boards to gain information from the community, Hopkins said.
She said a policy to limit public comment to only agenda items focuses the meeting to ultimately be more productive. This was a part of Columbia Public Schools’ original revision to the policy but was taken out before the board voted to approve the policy.
“What the board (meaning school boards generally) is most interested in are the things that affect all the students, it’s a district-wide kind of approach,” she said. “That’s how the board speaks to the public is through policy and through the agenda at their meeting.”
In her observations, Hopkins said districts often prefer alternative methods for public engagement, including emails, individual meetings or other outlets because these remarks are often more thought out. Columbia Public Schools offers the public to connect with School Board members through these outlets as well as community events, such as a recent discussion-based “world café” on the future of the district.
The Missouri School Boards’ Association is working on a model community engagement policy to guide districts on how to best connect with their communities. Hopkins said she hopes to have this done in the coming weeks.