Kerri Graham will be recommended to the Columbia School Board as the next principal of Russell Boulevard Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year, according to a news release from the district.
She will succeed Candy Fowler, who announced her retirement earlier this year.
“I am just really thrilled to join the Russell family,” Graham said. “It is an amazing school with amazing families and staff members. I know I’m moving into a really great community, and I’m really excited about the opportunity to lead and grow with the community.”
According to the release, Graham has 20 years of prior educational experience working as both an administrator and teacher. Graham was most recently the assistant principal at Jefferson Middle School.
Graham holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and theatre arts education from Marquette University and a master’s degree in secondary administration from William Woods University. She is set to complete her doctorate in educational leadership and policy from MU in 2024.
When discussing the transition to her new role, Graham said, “There are so many differences that I don’t know how to explain it all, but at the heart of it is just helping kids do their best at where they are in that moment.”