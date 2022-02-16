Fairview and Cedar Ridge elementary schools will have new leaders next fall.
Tyler Simmons, assistant principal at Fairview, will succeed Diana DeMoss after she retires from Fairview at the end of the school year, according to a news release from Columbia Public Schools.
Simmons has worked in the district for 13 years, five of them at Fairview.
"He will remain focused on the school’s place-based instructional emphasis and will continue to develop strong relationships with Fairview’s school community," Superintendent Brian Yearwood said in the release.
Carlei Wies will take over at Cedar Ridge from Interim Principal Connie Epperson.
Wies is assistant principal at Battle Elementary School. She has worked in the district for eight years and has 17 years of experience in education overall, according to another district news release.
"Ms. Wies brings a range of elementary experience to this position, including experience at Cedar Ridge as a summer school principal for two years," Yearwood said.
Both Simmons and Wies hold master's and educational specialist degrees from MU. Simmons earned his educational leadership doctorate in 2020.
Both will be recommended to the Columbia Board of Education for final approval.