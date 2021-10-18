As expected, a policy change that will formalize Columbia parents’ right to record Individualized Education Plan (IEP) or 504 plan meetings will go before the Columbia School Board next month.
Missouri guardians have been able to record IEP meetings since Aug. 28, when a new state law that prohibited school districts from banning parents from recording meetings about their children’s education and disability plans took effect.
In response to the law change, the Missouri School Boards’ Association developed a revised policy for the roughly 400 school districts for which it writes policies.
The new policy includes additional guidelines for when parents, staff and students can record on district property, but the IEP/504 section is the only one bound by state law.
“Parents indicated it would be helpful in understanding the intricacies of special education,” Kelli Hopkins, an associate executive director for the School Boards’ Association, said of recording meetings.
Hopkins said once the School Boards’ Association explained to districts that allowing IEP/504 recordings was required by law, districts began adopting it. She said she hadn’t heard of any compliance issues.
Columbia Public Schools has been waiting on the revision from the School Boards’ Association to formally change the district’s policy. On Monday, the district’s Policy Committee approved a recommendation to bring it to the School Board for adoption at the Nov. 8 board meeting.
Under the new policy, a district superintendent has the authority to restrict recording in situations in which the privilege is “misused,” according to committee documents.
“If there’s a chance of misuse, someone is going to use this for any wrongful needs, then obviously we don’t want them to be recording our scholars or adults,” Superintendent Brian Yearwood told the committee Monday.
Additionally, parents or guardians must notify the district of plans to record at least 24 hours before the meeting.
Although the law has been in effect for nearly two months, the old recording policy was posted on the district website as of Monday afternoon. Spokesperson Michelle Baumstark confirmed Monday that the district has complied with the law since late August but was waiting to update the website until the board adopts the revised policy.
Whether parents can record IEP/504 meetings has been a charged issue in Columbia. Last May, after a heated public comment session, the School Board voted 4-3 against allowing parents to record such teacher meetings. In July, state law was changed.
Last month, state Attorney General Eric Schmitt wrote to the Moberly School District, calling on the district to revise its recording policy or get rid of it. The letter came after the attorney general’s office learned that the Moberly district required parents to sign a “Request to Record IEP/504 Meeting” form.
Moberly Superintendent Dustin Fanning, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday, said Sept. 21 that the district was complying with the policy and that the form at issue is one that parents submit to provide notice of intentions to record.