In a performance report for the 2021-22 school year released Tuesday, Columbia Public Schools performed worse in math, English language arts and science than average among K-12 districts in Missouri.
The Annual Performance Report also showed that the district scored on par or better in social studies, most areas of academic growth of students and the district's efforts to continuously improve.
Annual Performance Reports, or APRs, are report cards each public school district receives from the state. They are snapshots based on a wide range of data collected from the districts including test scores, attendance rates, graduation follow-up surveys and participation in various programs.
In addition to giving districts feedback, APRs help the state evaluate district accreditation, allocate resources and make administrative decisions.
Overall, Columbia scored worse than 81% of the 458 other K-12 districts in Missouri. The district received an overall score of 70%, or 126 of the possible 180 points in the APR.
"We plan to acknowledge both our celebrations and areas where there are opportunities for improvement," Columbia spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said in an email.
Because testing was largely put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic and because new standards and an accompanying scoring guide were implemented, APRs will not be used to decide accreditation until release of the 2023-24 school year reports. If this year's report were eligible on its own, Columbia's score would be 0.1% above what would receive "provisional accreditation."
The new reports are based only on 2021-22 school year data. Future reports will be calculated based on multiple years, with a greater weight on growth measures — so even if Columbia just maintains its current performance, its score would improve.
This year is the first time districts received an overall score on their reports in four years due to disruptions to education caused by the pandemic.
In a meeting with reporters last week, state Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven emphasized that the 2021-22 APRs can't be fairly compared to past reports. That's because of revisions in the state's standards as well as COVID-related gaps in testing, she said.
Fallout from the pandemic continues to impact public education, she acknowledged.
"What you will see in our data is that many of our systems are stressed," Vandeven said. "And it will take us all working together to meet our vision of improving lives through education."
Vandeven mentioned a few of these stresses:
- Teacher shortages. There are more "not appropriately certified" teachers in classrooms across Missouri.
- Chronic absenteeism. This appears to be disproportionately affecting areas where in-person instruction was limited longer.
- Student apathy. "Teachers are telling us that students have become somewhat apathetic," Vandeven said.
Absenteeism shows up as a particular concern for Columbia Public Schools — something Superintendent Brian Yearwood highlighted in a presentation to the Columbia School Board last September. The district received zero of four points for attendance, while 81% of K-12 districts statewide received two or more points.
In addition to attendance, Baumstark said, other areas for improvement include math and a category called individual career and academic plans (eighth graders creating college and career plans before entering high school).
She said areas of celebration for the district include English language arts, advanced credit (earning college credit while still in high school) and continuous improvement.
This and previous years' annual performance reports are publicly available online on the DESE website.