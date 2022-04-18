A new seclusion and restraint policy is on its way to the Columbia School Board for a vote May 9. The Policy Committee of Columbia Public Schools approved the policy Monday.
The new policy, which replaces an old one, changes the timeline on parent notification, adds a reporting process and excludes the use of locking hardware.
Seclusion and restraint is only to be used in cases in which a student physically endangers others or themselves, the policy states.
The policy change comes after Gov. Mike Parson signed House Bill 432 into law July 14, outlawing seclusion and restraint as punishment in schools.
The definition of seclusion has changed. It was “the confinement of a student alone in an unattended enclosed space from which the student is physically prevented from leaving by locking hardware.” In the new policy, it is “the involuntary confinement of a student alone in a room or area that the student is physically prevented from leaving.”
Under the new definition, seclusion is specifically not “a timeout, in-school suspension, detention or other appropriate disciplinary measures.”
Under the new policy, the district would be required to notify parents or guardians of an incident an hour after the end of the school day at the latest. Then, parents or guardians would have to receive a report of the incident within five school days.
The district would also have to submit each report of the use of seclusion and restraint to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education within 30 days. District personnel who use seclusion and restraint are required to receive annual training on the practices as well.
Limitations to the seclusion and restraint policy are only one part of the new law, which sets multiple standards to protect vulnerable persons. The new district policy stems from a portion of the bill that aims to protect students with disabilities.
Legislation to establish restrictions on the use of seclusion and restraint was proposed in 2019, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was not able to advance until last year.
In 2020, state hearings were held regarding seclusion rooms and policies at a district facility, the Center of Responsive Education, also known as CORE. Following this and other incidents around the state, lawmakers made a bigger push to limit the practice.
Also new is a prohibition of retaliation by “school board members, administrators and district personnel” against anyone who reports a violation of the policy. “Likewise, retaliation is prohibited against any person for providing information regarding a violation of a law regulating seclusion and restraint,” it states.
Last week, a former learning specialist who worked at CORE sued Columbia Public Schools in the 13th Judicial Circuit Court, maintaining that she was run out of the district for publicly sharing concerns and photographs related to incidents at the center.
Searches and interviews
The Policy Committee voted to hang onto a pair of new policies affecting student searches, as well as interviews and removals of students. The committee will revisit the policies at its next meeting, which is not yet listed on the district calendar, before sending them on to the full board.
They were held back because of concerns over language on the policy governing law enforcement interviews with students. Committee member John Criswell said he was concerned the language was not “welcoming enough” to parents. He said he doesn’t want parents to feel excluded from the process.
He said he was concerned about one portion of the policy, which distinguishes district personnel discussions with students from law enforcement interviews with students. His concern is that with some exceptions, “the district will not honor requests by parents/guardians to be informed prior to these discussions, be present during the discussions or prohibit conversations between a student and staff members.”
Criswell worries the language will have a “chilling effect” on parents, making them feel left out of conversations. Chief Equity Officer Carla London said the language is necessary because district personnel have to be able to talk to students without the involvement of parents, whether it be about academic standing or personal issues.
Parent notification is part of the process for law enforcement interviews with students.
Committee members asked Criswell to draft a policy that addresses his concerns.
Previously, the district had one overall policy on student searches, interviews and interrogations. Dividing it is being done to highlight the importance of the process used for student interviews and removals. The word “interrogations” has been removed.
The new student searches policy adds a part on drug-detection dogs. It allows the district to arrange for law enforcement to use professionally trained dogs to detect the presence of drugs on district property.
The student searches policy also states that district personnel have the authority to require a student to take a drug or alcohol test, administered by district authorities, if there is reasonable suspicion that the student is inebriated. If students refuse to participate, they may face discipline as if they tested positive.
The policy changes were recommended by the Missouri School Boards’ Association.