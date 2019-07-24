A new director of special education has been named to the Great Circle Academy, according to a news release from the school.

Erika Rackers, who holds a bachelor's degree in elementary education and a master's degree in administration and leadership, has been a staff instructional coach and teacher at the school since 2014. In her new role, she will oversee all aspects of school operations at Great Circle Academy - Columbia.

The school on Bearfield Road serves around 60 students and is a statewide behavioral health nonprofit for children who struggle in traditional classrooms.

The school teaches children from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Great Circle also operates schools in St. Louis, Independence, Marshall and St. James.

Rackers has 17 years of educational experience. She taught for 12 years in the New Bloomfield Public School District and is trained as a positive behavior intervention support coach.

