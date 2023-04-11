 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

New touchless weapons screening technology tested at Hickman

New touchless weapons screening technology tested at Hickman
John White, director of safety and security for Columbia Public Schools, and Jacob Adams, Rock Bridge Assistant Principal, watch how the detection system works

John White, director of safety and security for Columbia Public Schools, and Jacob Adams, Rock Bridge assistant principal, watch how the detection system works on iPads on Tuesday at Hickman High School in Columbia.

Hickman High School students were met with district officials, school staff and scanners Tuesday morning for a demonstration of a potential new security system.

Representatives from the technology company, Evolv Technology, and school staff members guided students through weapon detection scanners as they entered the building.

Students walk though the Evolv touchless weapon detection system before the start of the school day

Students walk though the Evolv Technology touchless weapon detection system Tuesday morning at Hickman High School in Columbia.
Dr. Helen Porter, Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education, hands an Evolv employee back a mock weapon

Helen Porter, assistant superintendent of secondary education, hands an Evolv employee back a mock weapon Tuesday at Hickman High School in Columbia. According to the Evolv website, “image-aided alarms are provided via wired or wireless tablets, providing guards with clear visual highlights of where the potential threat is on a person or their bag.”
Dr. Helen Porter, Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education, walks through the Evolv system

Helen Porter, assistant superintendent of secondary education, walks through the Evolv system Tuesday at Hickman High School in Columbia. The technology is an AI-driven system that uses ultra-low frequency, electromagnetic fields and advanced sensors to detect concealed weapons.
A Hickman student gets off the bus

A Hickman student gets off the bus Tuesday at Hickman High School in Columbia. After students get off the bus, they enter the doors of the school building where they walk through the Evolv system.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 Education reporter, spring 2023 Studying journalism Reach me at yasmeen.saadi@mail.missouri.edu

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you