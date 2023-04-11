New touchless weapons screening technology tested at Hickman

Hickman High School students were met with district officials, school staff and scanners Tuesday morning for a demonstration of a potential new security system.
Representatives from the technology company, Evolv Technology, and school staff members guided students through weapon detection scanners as they entered the building.
Evolv’s detection system has been implemented in school districts across the country, according to its website. Rather than detecting metal, the “touchless” system uses artificial intelligence to screen people for objects similar in shape and density to a weapon.
If such an object is detected, the system takes a photo with a red box highlighting where the object was detected on the person. These photos are then stored through a server.
As students filed in, they were told to take out their laptops and hold them at their sides. They were also given the opportunity to see how the technology worked. Past the screening technology, iPads kept track of students walking in, showing images of students if an object threat was detected.
Some 1,100 students passed through the system Tuesday, according to a district news release. John White, the district’s safety and security director who was on hand for the demonstration, said there was a 17% “detection rate” of object threats among the students, but no weapons turned up.
The Evolv Technology demo was a direct response to a suggestion by Students for Change, a group started at Hickman that advocates for school safety and gun control. Students in the group spoke at a Columbia School Board meeting in March and asked the district to look at Evolv Technology as an extra level of security.
The group also addressed the board as a part of public comment in February 2022 when members presented a petition for an improved district safety plan.
“This entire demonstration was propelled forward by student voice,” district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. “They asked for this. We said we would try it, we’d do the demonstration. We’re investigating what our options look like.”
Consideration for higher security in the schools comes at a time of heightened awareness of mass shootings nationwide.
There have been 147 mass shootings in 2023 in the U.S. as of Tuesday, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which collects information daily about gun violence incidents from more than 7,500 law enforcement, media, government and commercial sources. The GVA defines mass shootings as incidents in which “a minimum of four victims (are) shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident.”
White said safety security measures throughout the district are re-evaluated daily.
“Every time there is a new school shooting, we re-evaluate what we’re doing. Every time there is a mass shooting, we re-evaluate what we’re doing,” White said. “We have a safety and security division of seven retired police officers that are stationed throughout the school district, so every day, that’s what we do: We walk in and think what’s the worst case-scenario possible and try to plan so that doesn’t happen.”
The Evolv weapon detection system, if implemented, would be another layer of security in the district. White said that when he started his position in the district 12 years ago, doors were left unlocked at schools. Since then, locks, a buzz-in system, school resource officers and other measures have been put in place.
“We live in a scary world right now, and I think that this is probably something that will be on the horizon very quickly at most or all schools, but for sure around here,” White said.
After completing the demonstration, White said he was impressed with the efficiency of the technology. He said the 1,100 students were able to pass through the entrance in 20 minutes. As the district looks into various options, technology will be chosen with reliability, durability, cost and overall effectiveness in mind, White said.
Newly elected board Vice President Jeanne Snodgrass was also present for the demonstration. She has two children at Hickman, so she said she was particularly interested in attending.
Although nothing has been presented to the board yet, Snodgrass said, its role in the process is to look at options, evaluate them and get community and student feedback about the technology.
Balancing safety concerns and preserving a school’s atmosphere is “a really delicate balance,” Snodgrass said. “We’re all concerned about safety. We’re also very concerned that this continues to feel like a school and that students feel like their privacy is being respected — and we want to respect that privacy.”
Because the technology is mobile, schools are able to move the scanners throughout the building and outdoors. Baumstark said the district is interested in the mobility of the system, and smaller-scale demonstrations, including in interior hallways, were scheduled to take place later in the day Tuesday and on Wednesday.
White said the district is looking at several different technologies. Baumstark said they will gather additional information about how such systems might operate if they were to be installed at Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle high schools.