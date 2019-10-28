A handful of lucky Columbia Public Schools students will have a chance to spend two weeks in Japan this summer.
District Superintendent Peter Stiepleman broke the news Monday morning in an interview with the Columbia Missourian. He spoke hours after arriving home from a 9-day trip with a delegation of local dignitaries who traveled to Columbia’s sister city of Hakusan, Japan. The city is home to the International College of Technology, a five-year secondary school where lessons in science, technology, engineering and math are taught in English.
Under a deal that Stiepleman, district science coordinator Mike Szydlowski and Columbia Board of Education Vice President Jonathan Sessions worked out in Hakusan, the district can start sending students to the school this summer for a two-week stay. The city of Hakusan will fund transportation, interpreters, field trips and a weekend stay for students to experience a traditional Japanese home.
If approved by the school board, the “CPS-Japan STEM connection” program will send five to 10 kids this summer on a pilot program that Szydlowski will lead.
“There are a lot of people who dream, and there are a lot of people who can get the work done. He has that amazing ability of doing both,” Stiepleman said of the district’s science adviser.
To be eligible, students will need to have completed ninth grade, have an interest in STEM and be motivated to create a project that benefits the whole community. The district officials said students in the pilot group likely will have to pay travel costs out of pocket, but added that they will be looking for ways to raise money and scholarships to open the program to all students, regardless of their ability to pay.
“If a kid wants to go and doesn’t have the money, we find the money,” Stiepleman said.
The district officials made the trip as part of a larger delegation of Columbia civic leaders. The goal was to rekindle Columbia’s 31-year relationship with Hakusan, following a long post-9/11 hiatus. Sessions said the face-to-face encounters were essential to “rekindling” the relationship.
“You can’t consider someone a friend if you don’t actually have a friendship,” he said.
The district officials hope students will come back from Japan with friendships, knowledge and more.
“We are preparing kids for an uncertain and unpredictable world. We are preparing them to be life-ready,” Stiepleman said. “Part of that absolutely is academics but a big part of that is how can you be a great ambassador for your community, your family, your country when they are there and how do they come back and demonstrate that same compassion and thoughtfulness when they are here.”
The district officials emphasized that their travels did not cost taxpayers. Stiepleman used funds that normally would go for other professional travel. Szydlowski was funded by the STEM Alliance, which is committed to STEM education in the community. Sessions took this trip in place of an annual Chamber of Commerce trip he was budgeted to go on. He said he supplemented those funds with money from his own pocket.
Asked if they picked up ideas in Japan that they want to implement in local schools, all claimed in unison, “Yes!”
Szydlowski hopes to challenge students here to be inspired by a nearly 160-year-old fountain he found that operates without electricity, using the power of gravity. He tweeted about the fountain while in Japan:
Japan trip STEAM connection: This fountain was built in the 1860s and uses no electricity. Only uses the power of gravity from a nearby higher elevation pond. Our STEAM students can be challenged to create a working model of this fountain. With @JSesh @PStieple pic.twitter.com/Lpi4gNjFuL— Mike Szydlowski (@Szydlowskim) October 22, 2019
Stiepleman wants to import the culture of respect for learning.
“One of the things that I thought was fascinating and something that is doable here is their philosophy about education as a nation and that is it isn’t just about the individual child, but rather it is about the collective ‘we,’” Stiepleman said.
Stiepleman and Szydlowski went on a walk one morning and saw an older student walking younger students to school. The community elders, who were retired, stood at the crosswalks with flags so it seemed like the whole community was guiding the students to school, Stiepleman said.
“There is this expectation that it just isn’t about you getting to school, but we all do this,” he added.
