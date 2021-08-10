Although Columbia Public Schools plans to have in-person classes this fall, it is still uncertain if masks will be required for students.
After several weeks of inquiry from the Missourian and community members, the district has not made a decision. District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said families, employees and media will be notified as soon as plans are finalized, but that the district has nothing else to share at this time.
“The district continues to monitor COVID in our community,” Baumstark wrote in an email. “We are also monitoring information being released by various education and health authorities.”
The fall semester begins on Aug. 24 for grades 1-12 and on Aug. 26 for kindergarteners. School has not been in session since the end of the summer semester on July 23.
The district’s tracker states that five students are currently quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19. It reports that 5,110 students have been affected in some way since June 2020.
The district instated a mask requirement for students aged 11 and younger during the summer semester after the number of COVID-19 cases increased among summer school students. The Missourian reported that approximately 8,900 students were enrolled on the first day of summer school.
Currently, there is no FDA-approved vaccine for children aged 11 and younger. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that children aged 12 and older are able to get the Pfizer vaccine. It also recommends universal indoor masking for people in K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status.
Additionally, the CDC reports that Boone County has a high level of community transmission.
Baumstark encourages eligible community members to get vaccinated.
“Vaccination is critical to moving our community forward and to maintaining our ability to conduct school with as little interruptions as possible,” she wrote.
A vote to impose an emergency mask ordinance in Columbia failed Monday night at a City Council meeting. The ordinance needed six votes to pass but the council was split 3-3.