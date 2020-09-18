No public statement is expected after the Columbia School Board met in closed session Friday about changing the name of the Wayne Sells Family Activity Field at Rock Bridge High School.

The board will take up the matter publicly at a 7:30 a.m. work session Thursday.

At issue is renaming the field after Wayne Sells, who donated money so it could be created, posted a profane comment on Facebook in which he criticized NFL athletes who knelt during the national anthem.

School Board President Helen Wade and Superintendent Peter Stiepleman condemned the post, which was taken down. Wade called for renaming the field "with all due expediency."

Sells sent a letter to the board apologizing for his language and asking the name be changed.

