Nostalgia, surprises in 'Little House on the Prairie' musical at Rock Bridge

The musical “Little House on the Prairie,” showing this weekend at Rock Bridge High School, offers a dose of nostalgia — and a few twists.
“The version that is on the stage here is a love story and a story of a family trying to find a home,” said Sandra Welty, drama teacher at Rock Bridge and director and producer of “Little House.”
The production is one of three musicals at Columbia high schools this weekend; “Grease” is at Battle High School and “Legally Blonde” is at Hickman High School.
For people steeped in Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “Little House” books or in the TV series — or in reruns of the series — the musical will be a familiar trip into a well-loved world. For those who aren’t, the production will be a window into big themes of life and love.
“There’s something for everyone,” said Jennifer Moorman, music director and assistant producer. “For the audience, you’ve got the books, you’ve got the TV series, and it’s being taught in schools, so there’s a connection for all different ages and levels.”
There will be surprises; Welty said the audience should look out for a song in the musical that is a unique take on the Mrs. Brewster character.
“I think the main twist for me is Mrs. Brewster’s song, which is about a wife who didn’t want to be on the prairie, who didn’t want to have babies there, who didn’t want to have her husband make every choice for her,” Welty said. “Her song is a pivotal moment. Yes, we’re doing this really fun-loving story, but hey, there were real people there that went through really bad times.”
The musical has big performance numbers as well. Moorman said her favorite is the opening number delivered by Laura Ingalls about how the family is headed toward the prairie.
“It’s got some neat aspects,” Moorman said. “We have a little Laura, a younger version of her, and you have a little Carrie (Laura’s sister) to really work through the ages so we can have growth as the story blows through.”
Although Laura is probably the best-known character in the “Little House” storyline, the musical has no female or male lead.
“Everybody has their moment because we’re all part of the ensemble that took this journey,” Welty said.
A criticism of the original books and the TV series was the extent to which they ignored racial diversity and racism in prairie life. Welty said she and members of the school’s drama club talked this over and reviewed history books with more inclusive information.
Welty sees theater as a place in which students may express themselves freely. She fell in love with performing when she was in the eighth grade in Granite City, Illinois, in a speech and debate class doing scenes from “The Wizard of Oz.”
“I was paired with a guy that didn’t really want to be there, but we made the best of it,” she recalled. “I pretended like I also didn’t really want to be there, but I actually really enjoyed it. From that moment, I knew I was going to sign up for theater.”
Welty recognizes the impact participating in theater can have on young people, in part because it can be an outlet for pure self-expression. She aims to create a safe space where students feel free to be themselves.
“Life is hard, but having the opportunity to be on stage is an escape from everything that’s weighing on you,” Welty said.
The drama club at Rock Bridge also provides students with a sense of community.
“A musical is the best step for a shy kid who thinks they might want to do theater because you’re with such a large ensemble and everyone immediately starts to care for you,” Welty said. “It’s this second family.”
Sydney Korman, the stage director for “Little House,” joined the drama club for that reason after spotting its members at a club fair.
“They were having so much fun,” Korman, 16, said. “They were making balloon animals, and their table was the most packed out of all of the fair. So ... I just tried it out, and it was a lot of fun and I made some new friends.”
Korman and her younger brother, Brandon Korman, are in charge of the stage lights and special effects. The tech crew has a few surprises in store, including a horse race and a rebuilt prairie wagon that will move across the stage. Snow and fire special effects will be created to help the audience immerse themselves in the story.
“We have big fans to blow all the snow, and you will feel a dramatic change in temperature — to make the audience feel like, OK, wait, this is actually happening,” Sydney Korman said. “With the fire, we want the audience to be scared for just a second.”
Welty is excited about what audience members will experience.
“I’d like them to be able to leave and go, ‘Wow, what did I just see? That was amazing! And that was high school?’’’ Welty said. “That’s the kind of comments we’re hoping to hear.”