Nostalgia, surprises in 'Little House on the Prairie' musical at Rock Bridge

Ariana Echerson, left, and Adeline Belt perform a scene in a rehearsal

Ariana Echerson, left, and Adeline Belt perform a scene in a rehearsal on Thursday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. This rehearsal is the first practice where the whole cast used microphones for sound.

 Erin Martise/Missourian

The musical “Little House on the Prairie,” showing this weekend at Rock Bridge High School, offers a dose of nostalgia — and a few twists.

“The version that is on the stage here is a love story and a story of a family trying to find a home,” said Sandra Welty, drama teacher at Rock Bridge and director and producer of “Little House.”

Joel Schultz lowers a house prop

Joel Schultz lowers a house prop onto the stage on Thursday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Rehearsals for the “Little House on the Prairie” production began Monday.
Rock Bridge High School Band music on a music stand

Rock Bridge High School Band music rests on a music stand in the pit on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Alison Lankheit is the band director for the orchestral pit in the production.
Victoria Mongillo sets up a prop

Victoria Mongillo sets up a prop on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. “We used textiles for this production that were as close to the historic materials as possible,” Mongillo, a costumer, said.
The Rock Bridge High School Performing Arts Center performs

The Rock Bridge High School Performing Arts Center performs a rehearsal of "Little House on the Prairie" on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Over 300 costume pieces will be used in the production.
The Rock Bridge High School Performing Arts Center act out a scene

The Rock Bridge High School Performing Arts Center acts out a scene on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. 
Brooke Brost prepares a wall for paint

Brooke Brost prepares a wall for paint on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. The Rock Bridge High School Performing Arts Center will host a "Little House on the Prairie" musical from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19.
